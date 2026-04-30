Episode 352: US Empire in Free Fall & China on the Rise: On this episode of CODEPINK Radio, co-hosts Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin discuss the US empire’s last gasps and the push-back at home as residents rise up against data surveillance centers. During the second half, Marcy talks to Megan Russell, CODEPINK’s China campaigner, on Trump & the oligarchs’ visit to China to scout new markets and rescue the US dollar from Trump’s disastrous war on Iran.
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