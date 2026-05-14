FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 21, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Solidarity Salsa Dance to Support Cubans Under Threat of Attack from the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C.– CODEPINK, in collaboration with local organizations, will host a solidarity salsa dance block party on Wednesday, May 27, outside the Cuban Embassy at 2630 16th St NW, Washington, D.C. The event aims to express support for the Cuban people amid ongoing U.S. sanctions and recent threats of intervention.

The gathering seeks to highlight the impact of the U.S. blockade, which has affected Cuba for decades. In recent months, the U.S. administration has intensified sanctions, including restrictions on fuel imports, and has issued statements suggesting further intervention. This event provides an opportunity for the community to stand in solidarity with Cuba through cultural expression.

Attendees will have the chance to dance to salsa music provided by local DJs, take a quick salsa lesson, and connect with local organizers involved in Cuba-related advocacy. The event is free and open to the public, encouraging participation from all who wish to show support for the Cuban people.

For more information, please contact Olivia at [email protected]

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