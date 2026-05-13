FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 20, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK LA to Hold Educational Action Urging AMA to Advocate for Detained Palestinian Doctor

LOS ANGELES -- CODEPINK Los Angeles will host an educational action on Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CDT at the Children's Hospital, 4650 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, to raise awareness among healthcare professionals about the detention of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and to urge the American Medical Association (AMA) to advocate for his release.

Dr. Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, was detained by Israeli forces on December 27, 2024, during a raid that rendered the hospital, the last major medical facility in northern Gaza, non-operational. He has been held without charge under Israel's Unlawful Combatants Law, which permits prolonged detention without trial. Reports indicate that Dr. Abu Safiya has endured severe torture and inhumane treatment during his detention.

The educational action aims to inform healthcare professionals about Dr. Abu Safiya's situation and to mobilize support for the AMA to issue a statement and take action toward his release.

CODEPINK and the Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya Coalition emphasize the importance of international medical organizations advocating for the rights and safety of their colleagues worldwide. The campaign highlights how the AMA’s ‘double standard’ in calling for a cease-fire in Ukraine but not for one in Gaza. The AMA has also sent $100,000 in aid to Ukraine.

“The AMA must speak out against the targeting of healthcare systems and their personnel, not just in Ukraine, but everywhere. What is happening in Gaza is an assault on everything the organization supposedly stands for,” said CODEPINK’s Palestine campaign organizer, Jenin M.

“The organization has leverage nationally and internationally. It should publicly condemn the U.S. and Israel's continuous targeting and killing of medical professionals and structures in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran. Dr. Abu Safiya is but one example. Thousands of paramedics, nurses, and other doctors have been killed in Israel’s numerous attacks on hospitals and medical centers,’ they continued.

For more information about the action or the campaign, please contact Jenin at [email protected] or Jodie at [email protected].

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