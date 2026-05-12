FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 18, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK San Pedro Launches 11th Annual Peace Week Amid LA Fleet Week

SAN PEDRO – As LA Fleet Week approaches, CODEPINK San Pedro announces the 11th Annual LA Harbor Peace Week, offering a series of events from May 21 to May 25, 2026, promoting peace and community engagement at the San Pedro Waterfront.

This initiative provides an alternative perspective to the traditional military displays of Fleet Week, emphasizing peaceful solutions and community solidarity. With over 30,000 attendees expected at Fleet Week, Peace Week offers a platform for dialogue and reflection on the impacts of militarization.

Event Highlights:

Thursday, May 21: Peace Table & Canvassing at 6th St. & Centre St., 6-8pm. The day will center around advocating for healthcare over warfare, with a pop-up free clinic from All Power Free Clinic

Friday, May 22: Weekly Rally for Peace at Vons, Gaffey St. & 13th St., 5-6pm, followed by a Car Caravan to Wilmington's Fleet Week Welcome Party.

Saturday, May 23: Flyering at the USS Iowa, 11am-2pm, and a screening of "Earth's Greatest Enemy" at United Methodist Church, 2-5pm.

Sunday, May 24: International Peace Prayers at Garden Church, 3-6pm.

Monday, May 25: Memorial Day Veterans for Peace Rally at the USS Iowa, 3-6pm.

CODEPINK San Pedro is collaborating with San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice, Military Families Speak Out, and Veterans for Peace LA to present these events.

For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact Rachel Brunkhe at [email protected].

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