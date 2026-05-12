CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaint Against Sen. John Fetterman (PA)
14 May 2026

CODEPINK Milwaukee Disrupts Data Center Panel at American Economic Interest Summit
13 May 2026

Antiwar activists and Pennsylvania Constituents Hold a Day of Action in Senate Around Sen. Fetterman's Unpopular Pro-War Stance
13 May 2026

Reza Pahlavi and Lockheed Martin Disrupted by CODEPINK at Politico Defense Summit
12 May 2026