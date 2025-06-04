Check out our activities for the Week of June 2, 2025

WATCH: Activists with CODEPINK and the Mask off Maersk confronted Yossi Sheffi, former Israeli Air Force pilot and head of the MAERSK-backed center at MIT, as he testified before Congress. His center helps MAERSK grow its weapons logistics empire under the cover of “research and innovation.” When asked to cut ties with MAERSK, he proudly defended his role in the genocide of Palestinians. Then he claimed that activists with keffiyehs were "attacking him", just for asking him to stop aiding a genocide. Imagine that. The people trying to stop bombs are framed as the attackers, while the real killers sit comfortably behind microphones and institutions. No AI for apartheid, No shipping for genocide MIT: Cut ties with MAERSK, MASK OFF, MAERSK. Free Palestine.