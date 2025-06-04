Check out our activities for the Week of June 2, 2025

Excerpt from "Empires Eat Themselves: Trump’s Absurd War on Education" by Megan Russell
This week, CODEPINK showed support for its comrades aboard the Madleen Freedom Flotilla, days after U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham publicly called for violence against the unarmed group of humanitarians on X.
Submit a Complaint to the Ethics Committee Against Sen. Graham!
This is what solidarity looks like.— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 4, 2025
Grind the war machine to a halt! https://t.co/K9tbq6MZ5Z
Senator Lindsey Graham didn’t just mock Greta Thunberg, he wished harm on her and nine unarmed humanitarians on a ship trying to bring food and medicine to Gaza.— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 2, 2025
Let that sink in: a U.S. Senator encouraging an Israeli attack on a civilian aid boat.
Shame on Senator Lindsey Graham… pic.twitter.com/cJUMPFvby5
60 family members. Trapped under the rubble.— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 6, 2025
Not only does terrorist Israel target and kill journalists, but they have refused any machinery into Gaza to save people. https://t.co/Z81pU41hYT
What does a Republican have in common with a Democrat? Apparently, indifference to starving children in Gaza. We confronted Republican Rep. Chip Roy (R- TX) and Democrat Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) about Palestinians being shot while waiting for food. About children wasting away from forced famine. Roy deflected and denied. Sherman slammed the door in our faces. Different parties, same heartless response. This is collective punishment. This is genocide. And both sides of the aisle are complicit.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
WATCH: Activists with CODEPINK and the Mask off Maersk confronted Yossi Sheffi, former Israeli Air Force pilot and head of the MAERSK-backed center at MIT, as he testified before Congress. His center helps MAERSK grow its weapons logistics empire under the cover of “research and innovation.” When asked to cut ties with MAERSK, he proudly defended his role in the genocide of Palestinians. Then he claimed that activists with keffiyehs were "attacking him", just for asking him to stop aiding a genocide. Imagine that. The people trying to stop bombs are framed as the attackers, while the real killers sit comfortably behind microphones and institutions. No AI for apartheid, No shipping for genocide MIT: Cut ties with MAERSK, MASK OFF, MAERSK. Free Palestine.♬ original sound - CODEPINK