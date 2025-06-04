Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of June 2, 2025

Last_Week_(10).png

Excerpt from "Empires Eat Themselves: Trump’s Absurd War on Education" by Megan Russell

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK showed support for its comrades aboard the Madleen Freedom Flotilla, days after U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham publicly called for violence against the unarmed group of humanitarians on X. 

Submit a Complaint to the Ethics Committee Against Sen. Graham!

TOP ACTIONS

Summer School is BACK! 

Join us for a transformative, summer-long online education series that will empower you to become a powerful advocate for antiwar activists for people and the planet! You'll gain in-depth knowledge and vital skills through bi-weekly classes to make a real impact. It's time to educate, agitate, and mobilize our communities like never before.

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode: 303: Solidarity in the Belly of the Beast: This week on CODEPINK Radio, CODEPINK's engagement manager, Grace Siegelman, interviews Jodie Evans on her fast in solidarity with the people of Gaza and Claudia De la Cruz traces the roots of U.S. imperialism, revealing how military dominance and colonial expansion laid the groundwork for modern forms of fascism and racialized violence.

WEBINAR

Feminists Resisting Fascism: CODEPINK Summer School Session 1 with Claudia De La Cruz

WEBINAR

RUNNING 5K FOR GAZA

WEBINAR

Pivots to Peace | Local Peace Economy Gathering, June 4th, 2025

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

What does a Republican have in common with a Democrat? Apparently, indifference to starving children in Gaza. We confronted Republican Rep. Chip Roy (R- TX) and Democrat Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) about Palestinians being shot while waiting for food. About children wasting away from forced famine. Roy deflected and denied. Sherman slammed the door in our faces. Different parties, same heartless response. This is collective punishment. This is genocide. And both sides of the aisle are complicit.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

WATCH: Activists with CODEPINK and the Mask off Maersk confronted Yossi Sheffi, former Israeli Air Force pilot and head of the MAERSK-backed center at MIT, as he testified before Congress. His center helps MAERSK grow its weapons logistics empire under the cover of “research and innovation.” When asked to cut ties with MAERSK, he proudly defended his role in the genocide of Palestinians. Then he claimed that activists with keffiyehs were "attacking him", just for asking him to stop aiding a genocide. Imagine that. The people trying to stop bombs are framed as the attackers, while the real killers sit comfortably behind microphones and institutions. No AI for apartheid, No shipping for genocide MIT: Cut ties with MAERSK, MASK OFF, MAERSK. Free Palestine.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert #violencedetox ♬ Most epic synth pt. 112 - kleemannbeats