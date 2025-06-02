FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 5, 2025

CODEPINK Bay Area Joins Interfaith4Ceasefire for 22-Mile Pilgrimage Advocating for Palestinian Rights

OAKLAND, CA — On Sunday, June 8, CODEPINK Bay Area will join with Interfaith4Ceasefire for a 22-mile pilgrimage from Alameda to Berkeley, walking in public witness for the Palestinian Right of Return and affirming the human right to remain, return, and migrate. The journey, which begins at 3:00 PM at Heart and Soul, 5811 Racine St, Oakland, is part of the global Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimages movement, symbolizing the distance from Rafah to Gaza City and continuing the call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the U.S.-supported genocide in Gaza.

“We walk to demand immediate aid to enter Gaza and an arms embargo on Israel. The cruel and barbaric genocide of the population of Gaza, financed by the United States and still unopposed by the U.S. Congress, must stop immediately before more civilians are starved and slaughtered. Let food into Gaza. Congress must stop financing weapons that are killing civilians. Let the children eat!” said Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK organizer.

The pilgrimage will include scheduled stops for collective prayer and action, with opportunities for participants to join for shorter legs. Here are the Pilgrimage stops and approximate times: Leg 1 - 7 am (Alameda - Fruitvale Bart, 3.3 miles); Leg 2 - 9 am (Fruitvale - Islamic Cultural Center, 3.6 miles); *Leg 3 - 11:30 am (ICCNC - Uptown Fender, 3.3 miles); Leg 4 - 1:30 pm (Uptown Fender - Heart & Soul Center of Light, 2.2 miles); Leg 5 - 3 pm (Heart & Soul - UC Berkeley, 2.1 miles); *Leg 6 - 4:30 pm (UC Berkeley - W Berkeley Shellmound, 2.9 miles) Leg 7 - 6:30 pm (Shellmounds - Berkeley Marina, 4.6 miles)



The route can be previewed here: https://www.alltrails.com/explore/map/map-april-27-2025-74dbd11-2?u=i&sh=g9v8vb

CODEPINK Bay Area and Interfaith4Ceasefire invite all individuals and communities to join this daylong journey, walking in solidarity with the Palestinian people and advocating for justice and peace.

