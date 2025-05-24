FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



June 2, 2025

CODEPINK Disrupts Condoleezza Rice at AI Convention in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON—CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin disrupted a keynote address by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice at an artificial intelligence convention in the nation’s capital. Benjamin called attention to Rice's role in the illegal invasion of Iraq and questioned her credibility on democracy and technology when she is on record lying to the American people.

“Why are we listening to someone who lied to the American public about weapons of mass destruction?” Medea Benjamin asked as she took to the stage.

The disruption occurred during a panel in which Rice was speaking on the role of AI in promoting global “freedom” and “intelligence.” Individuals who played a key role in launching an illegal war should not be platformed as thought leaders in emerging technologies or democracy.

“We’re not staying silent while war criminals are invited to preach about ethics and freedom,” Benjamin explained after the disruption.. “There can be no justice or peace while those responsible for mass suffering remain unaccountable,” she continued.

