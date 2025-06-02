FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 5, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected] or Cynthia Papermaster | [email protected]

Bay Area Families and Children to Rally at Senator Padilla’s Office; Demands an Immediate Arms Embargo and End to Occupation of Palestine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — On Wednesday, June 5 at 3:30 PM PT, families, children, and advocacy groups will gather at Senator Alex Padilla’s office for a rally led by children demanding an immediate arms embargo on Israel and an end to the occupation of Palestine.

The event, organized by CODEPINK Bay Area in collaboration with East Bay Families for Ceasefire, Doctors Against Genocide, AROC, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), and other local groups, will feature children and parents speaking out against U.S. complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Event Details:

What: Children’s Rally for Palestine – Demand Arms Embargo and End to Occupation

When: Wednesday, June 5 at 3:30 PM PT

Where:Senator Alex Padilla, 333 Bush St, San Francisco

Participants will also deliver personal letters from children and families to Senator Padilla, urging him to support an arms embargo and push for immediate humanitarian access to Gaza.

“Senator Padilla needs to hear the cries of the children of California calling for Israel to allow food and medicine into Gaza now,” said Cynthia Papermaster, Bay Area organizer with CODEPINK. “Children and families in Gaza are starving to death. Senator Padilla can no longer be deaf to their pleas for help. He must stop voting for lethal weapons to Israel and lead the Senate to support an arms embargo.”

The rally underscores a growing movement of families and children across the U.S. demanding that elected officials take urgent action to stop the flow of weapons to Israel and end support for policies of apartheid.



For more information, please get in touch with Cynthia Papermaster at [email protected].

