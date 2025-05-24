FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 2, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga with CODEPINK at [email protected]; Miram Arghandiwal with Entertainment Labor for Palestine at [email protected]

CODEPINK, Entertainment Labor for Palestine, and Artists Against Apartheid to Hold “WME Supports Violence and Zionism” #Volencedetox Teach-in in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA — On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, CODEPINK, Entertainment Labor for Palestine, and Artists Against Apartheid will host a public teach-in, their #violencedetox” outside the Beverly Hills offices of William Morris Endeavor (WME) at 9601 Wilshire Blvd from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM (PDT).

This action calls attention to WME’s failure to foster a safe and inclusive work environment for all employees and clients, particularly those who have spoken out in support of Palestinian rights.

“If these comments were made about any other group, there would be an uproar of outrage, jobs would be lost, and names would be added to an FBI watchlist. But with Palestinians and Muslims, we’re conditioned to shrug and look the other way,” explained Miriam Arghandiwal, lead organizer with Entertainment Labor for Palestine. “The apologies made are meaningless without accountability. We urge WME to accept our demands and commit to truly making their agency an inclusive workplace for all,” she continued.

EVENT DETAILS:

When: Tuesday, June 3, 2025, 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM (PDT)

Where: WME Headquarters, 9601 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

While WME executives have downplayed or ignored violent and inflammatory public statements made by individuals such as Brandt Joel, Patrick Whitesell, and Amy Schumer, citing “grief” as justification, pro-Palestinian voices have faced disproportionate backlash. For example, when actress Melissa Barrera spoke out against the violence in Gaza, sources say WME leadership explored ways to sever ties without inciting public criticism. Similarly, internal communications reveal pressure to punish filmmaker Boots Riley for supporting an Israeli propaganda film boycott. Meanwhile, the agency has invited organizations like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to conduct pro-Israel programming, reinforcing an institutional bias.

“When it has happened before, when we get threats of violence, not even death, they are reported to the FBI, and those people have been picked up,” said CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans. “Here we have someone who threatened death, and WME protects him. We are watching a full-scale genocide, and WME punishes people who speak out about it. Those people are dehumanized. This is not something we can stand by and accept. They are in the industry that creates our culture; culture is intended to humanize, if not, we are all doomed,” she continued.

Demands:

Make public the steps that were taken after Brandt Joel’s incendiary and violent comments.

Host a pro-Palestinian teach-in to balance the pro-Zionist programming previously held at the agency.

Adopt a public pledge to protect and support pro-Palestinian voices within the agency and the entertainment industry.

This action is a part of a larger campaign titled Media #ViolenceDetox. This project is sponsored by CODEPINK, Entertainment Labor 4 Palestine, and Artists Against Apart. It aims to confront and educate a media landscape that has long fueled genocide through distortion, lies, and denial. This teach-in was developed by a Palestinian media professional from within the industry.

Tuesday’s rally and teach-in will include speakers, educational materials, and performances by artists standing in solidarity with Palestine. All allies and members of the public are invited to attend.

For more information, please contact Miram Arghandiwal with Entertainment Labor for Palestine at [email protected].

