Check out our activities for the Week of June 22, 2026

Excerpt from "Apathy in the American Medical Association" by Jenin, CODEPINK Palestine Campaigner
Over the weekend, CODEPINK was at DC Pride to say: There can be no queer liberation without demilitarization!
TOP ACTIONS
- Tell Congress: No War on Cuba!
- We are heading back to China! Our next community trip is this October! Join us!
- Join CODEPINK in demanding the American Medical Association Stand Against Genocide!
- Tell The Guardian to Stop Inciting War & Meet With CODEPINK
- It’s time for Pete Hegseth to answer for his crimes. Tell CNN: Put Hegseth on the Hot Seat!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Apathy in the American Medical Association
- Iran Challenges US Doctrine of Low-Intensity Warfare
- Medea in China?
- STATEMENT: "Lift Sanctions Now!" Venezuela Earthquakes Devastation Demands Action
- Sebastopol City Council Member to Join CODEPINK for 'Evict General Dynamic' Day of Action
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up June 2026
RADIO
Episode 357: Challenging Zionism: In this episode, CODEPINK host Marcy Winograd interviews Ben Freeman of the Quincy Institute on the war budget that fuses the US and Israeli militaries. In the second half of the program, we bring you highlights of CODEPINK'S summer series: Challenging Zionism in Schools. Guests include Adam Sanchez, an editor at "Rethinking Schools" magazine, and Rick Chertoff, co-author with Marcy Winograd of "What's Missing in Holocaust Education?"
VIDEO
LPE Gathering: The Summer of Peace & Love
WEBINAR
Challenging Zionism in Schools 2026: Workshop #4
WEBINAR
Challenging Zionism in Schools 2026: Workshop #3
TOP TWEET #1
Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, a paediatrician from Gaza, has been detained in Israeli captivity for more than 500 days.— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 21, 2026
His is being tortured and abused, and his health is rapidly declining. pic.twitter.com/QhbDNOPDT6
TOP TWEET #2
BREAKING: US Senate passes Iran War Powers Resolution by a vote of 50-48.— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 23, 2026
The resolution demands the removal of US forces from all hostilities against Iran. It's already passed the House.
The will of the people is undeniable: it's time to permanently end this war of aggression. pic.twitter.com/27rxceRu81
TOP TWEET #3
Despite the "ceasefire," Israel is killing Lebanese civilians every day.— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 25, 2026
The U.S. must stop arming this genocidal terror. https://t.co/R6PVeZP7FV
@codepinkalert
Today we brought our anti-war messaging to DC Pride to say there is NO PRIDE IN WAR! This is why we marched♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Congress just passed a War Powers Resolution to prevent another unauthorized war with Iran, a rare vote to reassert Congress’s constitutional authority over war. After months of public pressure, lawmakers acted to push diplomacy over escalation. This victory belongs to the thousands of people who called, emailed, rallied, and demanded that Congress represent the people, not endless war. The fight isn’t over. Keep the pressure on for negotiations, peace, and accountability.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
"YOU'RE TERRORIZING OUR COMMUNITIES!" Today, CODEPINK activists confronted DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin as he arrived in Congress.♬ original sound - CODEPINK