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Check out our activities for the Week of June 22, 2026

Excerpt from "Apathy in the American Medical Association" by Jenin, CODEPINK Palestine Campaigner

Read it here!

Over the weekend, CODEPINK was at DC Pride to say: There can be no queer liberation without demilitarization!

Bring our flyers to Pride!

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BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 357: Challenging Zionism: In this episode, CODEPINK host Marcy Winograd interviews Ben Freeman of the Quincy Institute on the war budget that fuses the US and Israeli militaries. In the second half of the program, we bring you highlights of CODEPINK'S summer series: Challenging Zionism in Schools. Guests include Adam Sanchez, an editor at "Rethinking Schools" magazine, and Rick Chertoff, co-author with Marcy Winograd of "What's Missing in Holocaust Education?"

Apple Pod

VIDEO

LPE Gathering: The Summer of Peace & Love

WEBINAR

Challenging Zionism in Schools 2026: Workshop #4

WEBINAR

Challenging Zionism in Schools 2026: Workshop #3

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@codepinkalert

Today we brought our anti-war messaging to DC Pride to say there is NO PRIDE IN WAR! This is why we marched

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Congress just passed a War Powers Resolution to prevent another unauthorized war with Iran, a rare vote to reassert Congress’s constitutional authority over war. After months of public pressure, lawmakers acted to push diplomacy over escalation. This victory belongs to the thousands of people who called, emailed, rallied, and demanded that Congress represent the people, not endless war. The fight isn’t over. Keep the pressure on for negotiations, peace, and accountability.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

"YOU'RE TERRORIZING OUR COMMUNITIES!" Today, CODEPINK activists confronted DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin as he arrived in Congress.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK