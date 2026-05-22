Dear Friend,
Have you ever been to China?
No? Well we think it's time.
As U.S. politicians escalate tensions with China and attempt to use fear to justify a proposed $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget, people-to-people diplomacy is more important than ever.
For this reason, CODEPINK is launching our next trip to China this October! Together, we'll explore China's revolutionary history, modern development, poverty alleviation efforts, and leadership in green technology while meeting local scholars and community members (including CODEPINK co-founders Medea Benjamin and Jodie Evans!).
👉 Sign up to learn more about our October 2026 China Trip!
A Note from Megan...
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CODEPINK 2024 China trip visits the Ruijin History Museum of the Central Revolutionary Base
As we prepare for our next community trip to China, I can't help but reminisce on our very first group trip in 2024.
One of my favorite memories was the day we visited Ruijin, China, which is known as the "cradle of the Chinese revolution." In one of the museums, we encountered another tour group of Chinese locals from a northern village. Before we knew it, a spontaneous dance party broke out amongst wax figures of Red Army personnel and revolutionary memorabilia. It was quite a picture: American and Chinese citizens, holding hands, spinning in circles, conga-lining past paintings of China's Long March.
I felt it deep in my soul then, that resistance is rooted in love and dancing!
Of course, one of the best parts of our China trip was the comrades made along the way. Special shoutout to 86-year-old Ethel MacDonald, featured above in blue, who marched alongside us through all the parks, museums, and even across the Great Wall. May she rest in peace!
If you join us on our next trip in October, my only ask is that you come with an open mind, an open heart and a willingness to dance.
Onward to peace with China!
News & Analysis
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On June 24, the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises, the world's largest international naval war games, began in the Pacific. The war games are led by the United States and involve 31 allied nations, bringing together more than 25,000 personnel, 40 surface ships, 5 submarines, and 140 aircraft. These exercises are part of the broader U.S. strategy of military expansion in the Asia-Pacific to prepare for war with China, and are a complete waste of money! Instead of funding massive war games that damage the environment and disrupt local communities, we should be investing in diplomacy and cooperation.
China has added 10 U.S. firms to its export control list, including rare earth producers MP Materials and USA Rare Earth, restricting Chinese companies from supplying them with materials that support U.S. military operations. The move comes in response to the U.S. escalation against Chinese companies through measures like the Pentagon's "1260H" list, which recently blacklisted Chinese firms including Alibaba, BYD, and Baidu. These actions are part of the U.S. economic warfare campaign against China that is increasingly weaponizing trade in service of a new Cold War.
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Hear from the May 2026 China trip participants!
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