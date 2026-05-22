CODEPINK 2024 China trip visits the Ruijin History Museum of the Central Revolutionary Base

As we prepare for our next community trip to China, I can't help but reminisce on our very first group trip in 2024.

One of my favorite memories was the day we visited Ruijin, China, which is known as the "cradle of the Chinese revolution." In one of the museums, we encountered another tour group of Chinese locals from a northern village. Before we knew it, a spontaneous dance party broke out amongst wax figures of Red Army personnel and revolutionary memorabilia. It was quite a picture: American and Chinese citizens, holding hands, spinning in circles, conga-lining past paintings of China's Long March.

I felt it deep in my soul then, that resistance is rooted in love and dancing!

Of course, one of the best parts of our China trip was the comrades made along the way. Special shoutout to 86-year-old Ethel MacDonald, featured above in blue, who marched alongside us through all the parks, museums, and even across the Great Wall. May she rest in peace!

If you join us on our next trip in October, my only ask is that you come with an open mind, an open heart and a willingness to dance.

Onward to peace with China!