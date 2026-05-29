Episode 357: Challenging Zionism: In this episode, CODEPINK host Marcy Winograd interviews Ben Freeman of the Quincy Institute on the war budget that fuses the US and Israeli militaries. In the second half of the program, we bring you highlights of CODEPINK'S summer series: Challenging Zionism in Schools. Guests include Adam Sanchez, an editor at "Rethinking Schools" magazine, and Rick Chertoff, co-author with Marcy Winograd of "What's Missing in Holocaust Education?"