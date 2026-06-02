FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 22, 2026

Media Contacts: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]; Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK Sonoma County l [email protected]

CODEPINK Sonoma County Announces 'Evict General Dynamics Action

HEALDSBURG, Calif. – CODEPINK Sonoma County will hold an action at the General Dynamics "Tactical and Ordnance" facility in Healdsburg on June 25, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m. The facility, producing weaponry and surveillance tech utilized by the U.S. and Israeli military, is located at 190 Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg, California. Participants will memorialize the victims of the February 28, 2026, Minab school bombing in Iran and demand the removal of General Dynamics from Sonoma County. They will be joined by Fred Ptucha, President of Veterans for Peace Sonoma County, and Sebastopol City Council Member Stephen Zollman.

“Regardless of whose side you are on, I hope we can all agree that killing our most vulnerable women and children.... should not be happening. Let's hold companies accountable for making the equipment that is doing that.” Stephen Zollman, Sebastopol City Council Member, Veterans for Peace Board Member, and CODEPINK Member

The Minab school bombing resulted in the deaths of at least 156 civilians, including 120 schoolchildren. Investigations indicate that General Dynamics-manufactured Tomahawk missiles were used in the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School.

Robin Latham, a Board Member of the Sonoma County Peace and Justice Center, stated, "A dedicated group of activists in Sonoma County has been researching, strategizing, and applying pressure to General Dynamics in Healdsburg. Together, we can demand that this defense contractor, designer of the Tomahawk missile that was used in a 'double tap' bombing that killed over a hundred schoolgirls, parents, teachers, and rescuers in Minab, Iran, in February, leave Sonoma County. General Dynamics weapons, paid for with your tax dollars, have killed tens of thousands. General Dynamics OUT of Healdsburg!

CODEPINK Sonoma County Organizer Cynthia Papermaster added, "We must not allow General Dynamics, a company murdering children, to operate in Sonoma County. Residents of Sonoma County, please join us to demand that GD either transition their engineering business to one that sustains life, or leave town."

The action will feature brief statements from the sponsoring groups, a vigil, a picket, a die-in, and a memorial to honor the victims of the Minab school bombing. The event is co-organized by Veterans for Peace and the Sonoma County Peace and Justice Center.

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