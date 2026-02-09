Check out our activities for the Week of February 9, 2026

Skip navigation

Excerpt from "Bad Bunny; Good Neighbor" by Michelle Ellner

This week, CODEPINK collected 2,500lbs of lentils to bring to Cuba to break the criminal and genocidal blockade.

Tell World Central Kitchen: Feed Cuba during this Man-Made Crisis!

Episode 338: Epstein, Power & Classroom Censorship: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd brings you a new episode featuring our first segment, Empire on the Rocks, with former CIA analyst John Kiriakou discussing the largely ignored story of Jeffrey Epstein and the geopolitical questions surrounding his network, followed by a conversation with Colette Cavanaugh of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee on how educators and advocates are navigating the teaching of Palestine in U.S. public schools and defending the right to tell the truth about history and current events.

U.S.–Pakistan Relationship & Its Impact on the Region

WTF: The Donroe Doctrine Vs Mexico

Our Grief is Not a Cry for War: Book Club with Jeremy Varon

We went to the Sierra Club's offices to invite them to join the anti-war movement! If we want to tackle the climate crisis, we have to confront militarism. Join our call: ✍️ https://www.codepink.org/sierraclub

Yesterday, the House Ways & Means committee held a bogus hearing to attack CODEPINK and other movement groups and media organizations for alleged "foreign influence." While CODEPINK doesn't receive any money from foreign entities, Committee Chairman Jason Smith has taken a hundred thousand dollars from lobby groups representing Israel. We refuse to be intimidated by this slander. We will not stop fighting for peace.

We asked Admiral Tom Allen of the U.S. Coast Guard about Operation Southern Spear. People suspected of smuggling drugs are being murdered without due process. Boats bombed, lives taken, and no accountability.

