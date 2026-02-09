Check out our activities for the Week of February 9, 2026

Excerpt from "Bad Bunny; Good Neighbor" by Michelle Ellner
This week, CODEPINK collected 2,500lbs of lentils to bring to Cuba to break the criminal and genocidal blockade.
Tell World Central Kitchen: Feed Cuba during this Man-Made Crisis!
- On A Historic Day in the Nation’s Capital, Two Visions of Peace Stand Side By Side
- Despite Marco Rubio’s Warnings, This is the Time to Go to Cuba in Solidarity Against Latest U.S. Aggressions
- Suffocating an Island: What the U.S. Blockade Is Doing to Cuba
- Give Shovels, Not Bullets, to the National Guard to “Protect” Washington, DC Residents
- Bad Bunny; Good Neighbor
- How the US weaponizes starvation and aid in Gaza & Cuba
- The truth about Epstein.
- CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaint Against Sen. Tom Cotton and Senate Republican Committee for Libelous Post
- CODEPINK Statement on the Ways and Means Committee's Hearing to Defame Public Dissent
- CODEPINK Detroit to Join International Day of Action Against FANUC Robotics
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up February 2026
Episode 338: Epstein, Power & Classroom Censorship: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd brings you a new episode featuring our first segment, Empire on the Rocks, with former CIA analyst John Kiriakou discussing the largely ignored story of Jeffrey Epstein and the geopolitical questions surrounding his network, followed by a conversation with Colette Cavanaugh of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee on how educators and advocates are navigating the teaching of Palestine in U.S. public schools and defending the right to tell the truth about history and current events.
U.S.–Pakistan Relationship & Its Impact on the Region
WTF: The Donroe Doctrine Vs Mexico
Our Grief is Not a Cry for War: Book Club with Jeremy Varon
In about 12 hours, Cuba will run out of jet fuel.— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 9, 2026
The United States had laid a total siege on Cuba to force the island into submission.
This is terrorism. https://t.co/guFgHW6wGl
🇻🇪 Venezuelan oil to Israel?— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 10, 2026
The U.S. is seizing Venezuelan oil through intermediary companies & taking sales outside of Venezuelan control.
Now, they are hijacking shipments headed to Cuba & redirecting them to fuel genocide in Gaza against the will of the Venezuelan people. pic.twitter.com/dzTjc2rfc2
The cruelty of the Trump administration has no limits. The blockade of Cuba is killing children with cancer. Globally, sanctions impact children disproportionately--more than half of all sanctions-related deaths are children.— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 12, 2026
Why does the Trump administration hate children? We… https://t.co/13qYNqGTMu
We went to the Sierra Club's offices to invite them to join the anti-war movement! If we want to tackle the climate crisis, we have to confront militarism. Join our call: ✍️ https://www.codepink.org/sierraclub♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Yesterday, the House Ways & Means committee held a bogus hearing to attack CODEPINK and other movement groups and media organizations for alleged "foreign influence." While CODEPINK doesn't receive any money from foreign entities, Committee Chairman Jason Smith has taken a hundred thousand dollars from lobby groups representing Israel. We refuse to be intimidated by this slander. We will not stop fighting for peace.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
We asked Admiral Tom Allen of the U.S. Coast Guard about Operation Southern Spear. People suspected of smuggling drugs are being murdered without due process. Boats bombed, lives taken, and no accountability.♬ original sound - CODEPINK