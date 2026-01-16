Episode 338: Epstein, Power & Classroom Censorship: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd brings you a new episode featuring our first segment, Empire on the Rocks, with former CIA analyst John Kiriakou discussing the largely ignored story of Jeffrey Epstein and the geopolitical questions surrounding his network, followed by a conversation with Colette Cavanaugh of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee on how educators and advocates are navigating the teaching of Palestine in U.S. public schools and defending the right to tell the truth about history and current events.