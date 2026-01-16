Episode 338: Epstein, Power & Classroom Censorship: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd brings you a new episode featuring our first segment, Empire on the Rocks, with former CIA analyst John Kiriakou discussing the largely ignored story of Jeffrey Epstein and the geopolitical questions surrounding his network, followed by a conversation with Colette Cavanaugh of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee on how educators and advocates are navigating the teaching of Palestine in U.S. public schools and defending the right to tell the truth about history and current events.
Got an idea for an episode? Get in touch with Michelle
Continue Listening
Episode 337: Voices from Venezuela
6 February 2026
The People Want Peace and Justice: In...
Episode 336: War Abroad, War at Home
30 January 2026
In this week’s episode of CODEPINK Radio,...
Episode 335: From Venezuela to Greenland: Climate, Empire, and the Power of Local Organizing
23 January 2026
In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, host...
Episode 334: When the Empire Strikes, the People Rise
16 January 2026
In the first half of this episode,...