Feb 10, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Files an Ethics Complaint Against Senator Tom Cotton and the Senate GOP for False Accusations and Unethical Conduct

WASHINGTON – CODEPINK has officially filed an ethics complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee against Senator Tom Cotton (AR) as leader of the Senate Republican Committee for the committee’s unethical, libelous, and McCarthy-like social media post.

On January 15, 2026, in a tweet to its 1.6 million followers, the official account said, “Earlier this week, Senate Democrats headlined a CCP-backed Code Pink rally to defund I.C.E. Senate Republicans stand with our brave law enforcement officers who keep America safe.”

CODEPINK has repeatedly emphasized that it is funded exclusively by individuals and foundations and operates without influence or support from any foreign entity. We have routinely passed every audit, unlike the Pentagon. In contrast, CODEPINK points out the routine and well-documented foreign lobbying and financial contributions received by hundreds of members of Congress, including Senator Tom Cotton, from foreign interest groups such as the Israel lobby.

“These statements are not only false and defamatory—they represent a dangerous effort to suppress peaceful dissent and vilify grassroots activism,” said CODEPINK spokesperson. “We have repeatedly and publicly clarified that China or any foreign government does not fund CODEPINK, nor do we have any contact with the Chinese Communist Party.”

As elected officials, Senators are responsible for upholding the truth and not using their positions to conduct smear campaigns against peaceful activists,” said CODEPINK. We call on the Senate Ethics Committee to hold Senator Cotton responsible for his conduct.

