There has been no shortage of horrible news recently. Just last week, the U.S. government released more than three million pages of the Epstein files. Among the innumerable horrors, the files include emails that suggest a close relationship between Epstein and some of the most powerful figures in the Zionist ecosystem, including former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. As a feminist anti-war organization, we are appalled at what was divulged in the files — but we aren’t really surprised. War is the oldest son of capitalism, and Jeffrey Epstein’s social circle promoted both; their shared ideology was rooted in exploitation and dehumanization, all for profit and personal gain. Is it surprising that Epstein had close ties with a U.S. proxy and ethnostate that is killing, raping, and abusing people on a mass scale? Not really.

The fact that “reputable” news outlets have little to say about Epstein’s emails about Israel is no shock to anyone. They haven't addressed Gaza accurately or responsibly, so why would they engage in fair reporting now? They are doing what they do best: obfuscating the truth to protect the most powerful.

Send a letter to CBS executives telling them to report the truth about Epstein and Israel!

Abuse, extraction, and domination — these are the values that guided Jeffrey Epstein’s life’s work, both in his sex trafficking crimes and in his dealings with Israel. It is speculated that Epstein operated as a sort of advisor to Ehud Barak, providing counsel on situations like the escalation of the Syrian civil war in 2013, connecting him to a network of other government officials and elites, and even encouraging Barak to look into the tech company Palantir.* Today, Palantir has been revealed to have played a large role in the genocide in Gaza, providing Israel with AI and surveillance technology used to kill and stalk Palestinians.

Even if Epstein wasn’t directly working for Israel, he was the embodiment of the very ideology that Israel was founded on. White supremacy, ethnonationalism, and the need for power are what drove Epstein to become so deeply involved with Israeli affairs in the first place.

With that context in mind, here are three takeaways I have after looking through the documents:

The truth is now crystal clear

We already knew that the U.S.’s ties with Israel run deep, but these files proved that it is not something the average American can avoid anymore. The files provided the American public with the bigger picture: The ruling elites are playing a game of chess for the prize of world power, and Palestinians, women, children, the working class, and the Global South are all pawns.

Earlier this week, a new Al Jazeera investigation revealed that Israel has used internationally prohibited thermal and thermobaric weapons that have caused nearly 3,000 Palestinians in Gaza to evaporate into thin air. These U.S.-made bombs generate temperatures so high that tissues vaporize and turn to ash. Even in death, these martyrs were denied their inherent right to dignity: to be buried on their land, to have their bodies preserved in their soil. Israel has no problem disintegrating Palestinians because it has zero regard for the sanctity of human life!

Human lives are seen as disposable to these people. Everyone who took part in Epstein’s crimes was willing to traumatize, break spirits, and kill people for their own personal gain. Palestinians included. It is their lack of values that has facilitated the conditions in which the genocide in Gaza could have taken place. I now attribute every single death we have seen in this genocide to people like Epstein and the systems they uphold. I attribute the abuse of women in a patriarchal society to people who believe they are merely incubators and pawns for blackmail. The rich and powerful are not philanthropists, nor are they academics; they are depraved abusers and warmongers.

The media is intentionally ignoring the truth

News outlets like CBS, which have done virtually nothing to report accurately on the horrors in Gaza, are the same ones doing a disservice to humanity by neglecting to report on the full scope of Epstein’s crimes.

Urge CBS to start engaging in true journalism by sending its executives a letter!

Here are just a few of the most recent articles CBS has published about Epstein, with no mention of Israel anywhere:

So why is the media ignoring it? Simply put, they are not allowed to criticize or expose Israel, which has been very clear since the beginning of the genocide. The ongoing monopolization of our media serves a purpose. CBS News is now run by self-proclaimed mega-Zionist Bari Weiss. Why would she report on the alleged Epstein-Israel connections? Why would a media conglomerate owned by the IOF’s largest private donor deliberately point out the truth? The American public is being sidelined as the ruling class seeks to dominate the narrative. We the people demand the truth.

Tell CBS to stop omitting Epstein’s alleged ties to Israel.

The fight for Palestine has always been the biggest threat to people like Epstein

Now, we are seeing pro-Israel voices painting journalism that looks into the ties between Epstein and Israel as "anti-semitic." Not only is this another dangerous conflation, but it scares outlets away from true journalism. Not telling the story in its totality is a disservice to every single victim of Epstein, Israel, and the U.S.' crimes. The truth behind the veil is ugly, and it’s showing its face more and more every day: People can no longer ignore Palestine and the role it plays in resisting the forces of capitalism, imperialism, and colonialism.

The media has failed us, so we must become the media ourselves. If you are sick of being misrepresented by news outlets run by Zionists like Bari Weiss, take the job of storytelling into your own hands. Here’s a template you can use to write up your own letter to the editor to submit to your local publication. Let’s use journalism to speak truth to power!

👉 Here are more ways to engage:

Until Liberation,

Jenin and the entire CODEPINK team

P.S. Check out our fresh new arrivals at our CODEPINK Store!

*Read “Epstein advised former Israeli PM Ehud Barak to 'look at' Palantir” by Middle East Eye.

*Read "Israel used weapons in Gaza that made thousands of Palestinians evaporate" by Al Jazeera.

Listen to the CODEPINK radio episode, "Venezuela, Gaza & the Epstein-Israel Connection."

Read Dropsite News' ongoing investigation on Epstein and Israel