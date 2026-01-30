FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 10, 2026



CODEPINK Detroit to Participate in International Day of Action Against FANUC Robotics

ROCHESTER HILLS — CODEPINK Detroit announced plans to join the International Day of Action on Feb. 12, 2026, protesting FANUC Corporation's Involvement in supplying robotic arms to defense contractors implicated in the genocide in Gaza. The demonstration is scheduled for 4 p.m. outside FANUC's headquarters at 3900 W. Hamlin Rd.

The global campaign, spanning countries including Japan, Ireland, and the United States, aims to pressure FANUC to cease providing robotic technology to companies such as Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Lockheed Martin, where the products are utilized in the manufacturing of weapons used to kill hundreds of thousands of people.

"The campaign to #StopFANUCNow, kicked off by BDS Japan Bulletin, has escalated internationally, and Engineers Against Apartheid has joined the fight in the heart of the U.S. A. We are calling on all U.S.-based organizations - it's time to escalate our calls for FANUC to break their contracts with Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Lockheed Martin. There must be no involvement of FANUC robots in the ongoing genocide," states Engineers Against Apartheid.

