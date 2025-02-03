Check out our activities for the Week of February 3, 2025

Skip navigation

This week in Bismarck, North Dakota, CODEPINK activists engaged with state legislators to educate them about North Dakota’s ties to Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms manufacturer.

As the empire crumbles and the war economy tightens its grip, people are left to pick up the pieces. From D.C.s political circus to billionaires hoarding wealth, the distractions are endless, but so are the solutions. This week on CODEPINK Radio, Jodie Evans speaks with Charles Xu, a tenant organizer and mutual aid activist, about frontline relief in fire-stricken Altadena and the urgent need to build local peace economies. Then, Marie Goodwin and Stephanie Rearick dive deeper into how communities can break free from the war economy's grasp. Tune in, resist the distractions, and cultivate a future that nourishes life. 

Trump & Rubio say only US flags can fly at US government buildings, but some senators, like Sen. Kevin Cramer, continue to fly the Israeli flag. Cramer has received $356,338 from pro-Israel lobby groups. Who are these senators representing — their constituents or the Israeli government?

We're outside the White House to say ARREST NETANYAHU! This war criminal shouldn't be in DC — he should be in the Hague. We demand accountability for Netanyahu's crimes and an end to US support for Israel's violence against Palestinians.

ADVISORY TO CAPITOL VISITORS: War criminal Netanyahu is meeting with members of Congress right now! He should not be welcomed — he should be tried for his crimes!

