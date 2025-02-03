Check out our activities for the Week of February 3, 2025

RADIO

As the empire crumbles and the war economy tightens its grip, people are left to pick up the pieces. From D.C.s political circus to billionaires hoarding wealth, the distractions are endless, but so are the solutions. This week on CODEPINK Radio, Jodie Evans speaks with Charles Xu, a tenant organizer and mutual aid activist, about frontline relief in fire-stricken Altadena and the urgent need to build local peace economies. Then, Marie Goodwin and Stephanie Rearick dive deeper into how communities can break free from the war economy's grasp. Tune in, resist the distractions, and cultivate a future that nourishes life.