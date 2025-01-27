Bay Area Residents to Protest Netanyahu Visit to U.S.; Demand Guantanamo Bay Shutdown
4 February 2025

"Arrest Netanyahu! No war criminals in our city!" Peace Activists to Rally Outside White House
3 February 2025

CODEPINK Launches The Peace Clock - An Alternative to the Doomsday Clock
27 January 2025

CODEPINK Stands With Colombia's Demand of Humane Treatment of Migrants
27 January 2025