FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 5, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected] or CODEPINK North Dakota at [email protected]

CODEPINK North Dakota Will Visit State Capitol to Call Attention to the State’s Relationship with Elbit Systems

Bismarck – On February 7, 2025, members of the peace organization CODEPINK will travel from three cities in North Dakota to visit the state Capitol. Residents from Fargo, Grand Forks, and Minot will visit Bismarck to discuss the state's existing contracts with Elbit Systems.

The first documented instance of Elbit Systems drone usage in North Dakota was in 2016, when they tested their Hermes 450 drone outside of Hillsboro, North Dakota, in collaboration with North Dakota State University. The project cost upwards of $700,000, half funded by the North Dakota Chamber of Commerce, while Elbit Systems funded the other half. Though the drone technology was tested on farmland in North Dakota, that technology is now used for surveillance abroad, including in the Gaza Strip.

Beyond surveillance, the Hermes 450 drone can also carry up to 4 anti-tank guided missiles. This drone model has likely been used to commit multiple atrocities in Gaza. In April 2024, a Hermes 450 drone struck a World Central Aid Kitchen convoy thrice. The strikes killed seven aid workers, and the murder of aid workers is a war crime. Even after this attack on noncombatants, Elbit Systems continues to lease hangar space at the Casselton Airport in Casselton, North Dakota.

"We're looking to educate lawmakers about Elbit Systems and learn from them about the current relationship. We also want to explore other ways our agricultural technology can be used without partnering with subsidiaries of foreign companies."

The group will gather at the Capitol at 9 AM CT and can be reached for comment at [email protected].

###