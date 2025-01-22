Over the weekend I opened my phone and saw videos of explosions in Palestine, again. So I scrolled and scrolled to see if something had changed regarding the ceasefire in Gaza, but then I found out the video was from Jenin — a city in the West Bank. Israel blew up twenty buildings in Jenin in a single day and displaced 15,000 Palestinians, but millions of people around the world didn’t even hear about it. It’s important to recognize why this gap in reporting is happening, so let’s talk about it — but first I want you all to take a really important and impactful action with me and I’ll explain why it’s so important.

One thing contributing to the radio silence on media reporting on Palestine is the constant attempts to silence people who care about what’s happening, in any sphere of our society. Dr. Rupa Marya is being silenced by UC San Francisco for not supporting the bombing of hospitals. You can help her get reinstated, we need doctors like her ringing the alarm about blatant attacks on medical staff in Palestine!

There are a few reasons why people may not have heard about the bombing of Jenin, other than the blatant censorship of activists. in the last week President Trump:

Announced tariffs on Mexico

Announced tariffs on Canada

Announced tariffs on China

Let Elon Musk have access to the treasury???

Kept yapping about the federal funding freeze

And said the US would take over Gaza

All of this consumed the media cycle. The tariffs were very quickly postponed but not before the media spiraled about how devastating they would be for the cost of living crisis in the U.S. Coupled with the federal funding freeze that threatens people’s healthcare and access to food — this is all naturally scary! Not only were Americans consumed with the fear mongering over tariffs, all of North America was.

These shock and awe tactics by the Trump Administration serve a very specific purpose: to distract the masses from what is actually going on so they can do whatever they want around the world.

They want you to live in a constant state of fear of what they will do. With every ounce of our being we have to shake that off. Do we really want to be frozen and in crisis for the next four years? We cannot build a movement by being reactionary to every insane thing that Trump or Elon do.We simply do not have the time — Palestinians under new bombardments in Jenin do not have the time.

We have a really important task in North America and anywhere in the world where Palestine is being silenced. I’m not saying that the tariffs and federal funding freeze doesn’t pose a real issue to the working class and working poor. I’m saying that our love and care needs to go beyond borders. I have a lot more in common with regular people in other nations like Mexico, Palestine, Canada, and China than I do with the people that are threatening my livelihood. How do we channel that?

When a medical doctor and educator cannot say that bombing hospitals is bad, that is a crisis of ours. When public institutions like UCSF can threaten to revoke a medical license over caring about Palestinian life, THAT is a crisis! The silencing of Dr. Marya is about more than just her as an individual. Can we start building a movement to be reckoned with if people — who are already in a financial crisis — think that they will get fired for caring about human life? The people we want to move to action need to know that the people of the world will have their back when they speak up.

On Monday, I was inspired by the people of Los Angeles, who in the midst of losing homes and facing displacement from fires, marched against mass deportations. They are an inspiring demonstration of courage that we can act in solidarity with, even when we are in crisis ourselves. Even when we are scared. That is when it matters most.

👉 If you do only one thing today, take one step towards solidarity, tell UCSF to reinstate Dr. Marya!

Until Liberation,

Danaka and the entire CODEPINK team