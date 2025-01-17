FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 3, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Joins Mobilization Against Trump-Netanyahu Meeting at the White House

"Arrest Netanyahu! No war criminals in our city!"

Washington, D.C. –– On Tuesday, February 4th, 2025, concerned citizens and activists will gather at the White House to protest the meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The demonstration will take place from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM (EST) at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. This mobilization is organized in response to the ongoing support and funding of the Zionist state’s genocide in Gaza, escalation of violence in the West Bank and the illegal occupation of Palestine.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 4th, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM (EST)

Location: White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C

Both Trump and Netanyahu have faced significant criticism for advocating for policies of ethnic cleansing and perpetuating violence against the Palestinian people. This protest calls for the immediate arrest of Netanyahu and the rejection of his genocidal actions, as well as the broader support for war crimes being conducted in the region.

The demonstration is an opportunity for people to come together and publicly reject the ongoing partnership between the U.S. and Israel that funds the oppression of Palestinians and supports policies of ethnic cleansing.

For more information, please contact: Adnaan Stumo - CODEPINK Washington DC Coordinator at [email protected].

###