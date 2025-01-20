FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 4, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Protest Against War Criminal Netanyahu and Trump’s Plans for Immigrants at Berkeley City Hall

BERKELEY, CA –– On Wednesday, February 5th, 2025, a peaceful rally and street theater will take place at Berkeley City Hall from 3:00 PM to 4:30PM (PST), organized to denounce the ongoing U.S. support for Israeli war crimes and Trump’s plans for the mass detention of immigrants. This protest is specifically in response to the meeting between former President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which aims to further escalate U.S. complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian people.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 5th, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM (PST)

Location: Berkeley City Hall, 2180 Milvia St, Berkeley, CA 94704

“We demand that war criminal Netanyahu not be welcomed to the U.S.,” said Cynthia, one of the rally organizers. “Netanyahu should be arrested for his crimes against humanity. We are taking a stand against the U.S. funding of the Zionist regime and its brutal treatment of the Palestinian people. It’s time to end all military aid to Israel and stop the genocide.”

Additionally, the rally will highlight the ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to send 30,000 immigrants to Guantanamo, a violation of basic human rights. Protesters will call for the closure of Guantanamo and demand the immediate release of the remaining prisoners who have been cleared for release.

The event will include street theater, chalking, and creative disruptions designed to capture attention and amplify the call for justice. Protestors are encouraged to join the Pink Police in a theatrical mock-arrest of Netanyahu and Trump, symbolizing the need to hold them accountable for their actions.

###