Check out our activities for the Week of August 4, 2025

Excerpt from "The War Economy at the Border" by Michelle Ellner.

This week for the 5th session of CODEPINK Summer School, Danny Haiphong and Carl Zha joined us for a timely conversation about the suppression of anti-imperialist movements.

In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, CODEPINK's China Is Not Our Enemy Coordinator Megan Russell is joined by Carl Zha and Danny Haiphong for a conversation about authoritarianism and suppression of opposition movements.

Feminists Resisting Fascism: Authoritarianism & Suppression of the Opposition

Kyle Ferrana Q+A: Why the World Needs China

From Detroit to Shanghai: Life in China with Dana Burton

TOP TWEET #1

72 countries have universal healthcare. The U.S. is not one of them. But Mike Flood wants to keep sending your tax dollars to bomb Gaza. The people of Nebraska aren’t buying it. BOO louder.

TOP TWEET #2

A rare victory for free speech on campus. The university of Maryland tried to shut down the students’ Gaza vigil. They sued. They won. $100,000. And the best part? They’re using the money to keep organizing for a free Palestine. A federal court ruled: “From the river to the sea” is protected speech. You cannot silence Palestine solidarity! Not now. Not ever.

TOP TWEET #3

79% of Israeli Jews say Gaza’s famine doesn’t trouble them. History will remember that and ask where you were when Gaza’s children were starving.

