August 8, 2025

MEDIA INVITE: CODEPINK Reno Hosts Renowned Trauma Surgeon Dr. Feroze Sidhwa for Gaza Crisis Discussion

RENO, Nevada - CODEPINK Reno is inviting media to attend “A Conversation with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa,” on Wednesday, Aug 13. Dr. Feroze Sidhwa has operated in war zones worldwide, offering a rare perspective on the catastrophic medical shortages in Gaza. As a humanitarian trauma and critical care surgeon with extensive experience in conflict zones, Dr. Sidhwa will share his experiences with the public as well as participate in a Q&A.

What: A presentation and interactive Q&A session on Dr. Sidhwa’s firsthand experiences during two medical missions in Gaza, detailing the devastating healthcare crisis and the U.S. role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Attendees will gain insight into the nature of injuries, patient demographics, and the dire conditions under which medical teams operate.

Why : At a time when informed civic engagement is crucial, this event sheds light on the humanitarian toll of the conflict and how U.S. policies impact Gaza. Dr. Sidhwa’s testimony underscores the urgent need for public awareness and action.

When : Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM

Where : 2590 Orovada St., Reno, NV 89512

“As a trauma surgeon who has volunteered in multiple conflict zones, Dr. Sidhwa provides not only firsthand accounts of what it is like working in Gaza’s hospitals, but a critical perspective on how the unfolding healthcare catastrophe in Gaza differs from other conflict zones as well. Dr. Sidhwa shows us how our taxpayer dollars are being spent and encourages us, as informed citizens, to push for a change by organizing and actively engaging in the democratic process,” explained CODEPINK Reno organizers.

Background:

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa is a general, trauma, and critical care surgeon in California. He is also a humanitarian surgeon, having worked most extensively in Palestine, but also in Ukraine, Haiti, Zimbabwe, and Burkina Faso. He most recently volunteered at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, from March 25-April 8, 2024, with the World Health Organization, and again from March 3-April 1, 2025, with American NGO MedGlobal. Feroze has written and spoken extensively about surgical humanitarian work, the United States’ role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the political consequences of medical relief work. He approaches the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a secular American and as a humanitarian physician.

