August 7, 2025

CODEPINK Greater Philly to Join “Stop the Siege” Rally Demanding an End to U.S.-Backed Genocide in Gaza

PHILADELPHIA, PA — This Sunday, August 10th, CODEPINK Greater Philly will join the Philly Palestine Coalition and over 20 organizations for a city-wide protest against the ongoing genocide and forced starvation in Gaza. The “Stop the Siege” rally will take place outside Philadelphia City Hall at 4:00 PM, demanding an immediate end to the U.S. and Israeli genocide that has killed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and pushed Gaza into famine.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Philadelphia City Hall

Since October 2023, Israel has slaughtered countless Palestinians—including those still buried under rubble—while displacing nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people. As a global hunger monitor warned of an unfolding famine, Israeli forces have killed over 1,560 Palestinians as they desperately sought food aid.

“It’s time to flood the streets like never before,” said Philly Palestine Coalition. “We must stand unwavering in solidarity with the Palestinian people as they endure mass starvation and annihilation. For Gaza, we will always rise.”

The rally calls on the U.S. government to cut military funding to Israel and pressure Israel to lift its blockade, which has weaponized starvation against civilians.

