The United States is advancing its plans for war with China. On July 10, the U.S. and its allies launched REFORPAC 2025, the largest Pacific military exercise since WWII, involving over 350 aircraft and 12,000 service members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles in the Pacific. The U.S. Air Force says these exercises will “prove how we’ll fight and win” a war against China.

And just last week, the Hudson Institute, which receives millions in Pentagon funding, published a 128-page blueprint for collapsing and occupying China. This horrifying document outlines a phased strategy: launch psychological warfare, destabilize the country, embed U.S. forces in China’s largest cities, and install a new puppet government aligned with U.S. interests.

One of the authors behind this dystopian plan is Gordon G. Chang, a self-declared “China expert” who has spent over two decades incorrectly predicting the collapse of China’s government. Despite his abysmal track record, Chang continues to be invited to major platforms, spreading regime-change rhetoric designed to justify war and expand U.S. dominance. He is no more than a state-aligned propagandist, useful only because he reinforces the U.S. imperial worldview so Congress can use more of your tax dollars to go to war on China.

One of Chang’s many upcoming speaking events is scheduled to take place at the 134th annual Kentucky Bankers Association conference, where he will join KBA CEO Ballard Cassidy for a fireside chat. It’s time to demand that lying imperial mouthpieces like Chang no longer get uplifted to be used as a means for global death and destruction — not in Congress, in academia, or anywhere.

It’s simple: giving a platform to people like Chang is an endorsement of war. As the U.S. moves sinisterly closer to launching a war on China, uplifting voices like his only serves to drive fear and normalize the use of violence to promote U.S. interests.

All of this is happening while U.S. officials and media continue to frame China as the aggressor. But let’s be honest: if China surrounded the U.S. with hundreds of foreign bases, conducted nuclear war simulations off our coast, and hosted conferences planning governmental collapse, the U.S. would already be calling it an act of war. We know this because we’ve been there before. Remember the Cuban Missile Crisis?

Luckily, the facts speak louder than U.S. war propaganda, and these are the facts: the U.S. has over 900 military bases worldwide; China has just one. The U.S. has carried out 251 military interventions since 1991; China hasn’t intervened in another country for over 50 years.

It is abundantly clear that the U.S. is the aggressor, not China.

This is a moment of truth. We must recognize the role that U.S. war hawks and Pentagon-funded think tanks play in driving us toward war with China and call out the individuals doing the work to manufacture consent. Every time an institution gives Gordon Chang a platform, they help legitimize violent fantasies of regime change and U.S. domination, laying the groundwork for war.

