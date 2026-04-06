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Check out our activities for the Week of April 6, 2026

Excerpt from “What I Saw in Cuba Was Resilience" by Jenin, CODEPINK Palestine Campaigner.

Read it here!

This weekend, CODEPINK joined emergency demonstrations across the country to say: Hands off Lebanon! Hands off Iran!

Tell Congress: Stop the war on Iran!

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BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 346: Countdown to War: Iran, Gaza, and the Fight to Stop It: On this episode, host Marcy Winograd speaks with Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CODEPINK, about protesting the Trump administration’s unprovoked war on Iran and supporting the Cuban people under assault from Trump’s oil embargo. On the second half of CODEPINK Radio, a conversation with Jenin, our Palestine campaigner, on an urgent call for the American Medical Association to oppose Israel’s ongoing bombardment and mass starvation of Gaza. Finally, an interview with Annemarie Jacir the writer, producer and director of the film Palestine 36.

Apple Pod

WEBINAR

The Climate Movement Confronts U.S. Warfare: Earth Month Kick-Off Webinar

WEBINAR

LPE Gathering: Learning from Cuba

WEBINAR

WTF: Elastic Borders-Hemispheric Militarization & Greater North America

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@codepinkalert

While in Cuba, members of our delegation like Andy and Francesco teamed up with students there to paint this beautiful mural. In the face of our government's brutal economic war on Cuba, we choose peace. In the face of its inhumanity, we choose humanity.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Meet Palmer Luckey. He's another tech billionaire who profits from killing people. We won’t let him get away with this: codepink.org/palmerluckey

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

NOW 🚨 Outside the White House in Washington D.C., protestors have gathered to oppose US attacks on Iran.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK