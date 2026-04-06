Check out our activities for the Week of April 6, 2026

Excerpt from “What I Saw in Cuba Was Resilience" by Jenin, CODEPINK Palestine Campaigner.
This weekend, CODEPINK joined emergency demonstrations across the country to say: Hands off Lebanon! Hands off Iran!
Tell Congress: Stop the war on Iran!
TOP ACTIONS
- Join CODEPINK in the global campaign to tell The Red Cross to use its power to serve Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners!
- Tell Your Senators: No War on Cuba!
- Jon Stewart: Don't Be Used by War Mongers!
- Act Now — Bombs Are Falling! Demand Congress says NO to war on Iran!
- Anduril Founder Palmer Luckey: You won’t get away with profiting off human suffering!
- CODEPINK and Doctors Against Genocide demand a meeting with the American Medical Association! Stand Against Genocide!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- When Flotillas Fight for Life, Not Empire.
- The American Medical Association has an obligation it's failing on.
- "A whole civilization will die"
- Did you see this?
- Peace Activists to "Welcome Back" Congress As They Return from Recess as the War on Iran Continues
- Cold War Truth Commission Book Tour Stop Set for Ojai
- CODEPINK to Hold Cuba Advocacy Day on Capital Hill
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up April 2026
RADIO
Episode 346: Countdown to War: Iran, Gaza, and the Fight to Stop It: On this episode, host Marcy Winograd speaks with Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CODEPINK, about protesting the Trump administration’s unprovoked war on Iran and supporting the Cuban people under assault from Trump’s oil embargo. On the second half of CODEPINK Radio, a conversation with Jenin, our Palestine campaigner, on an urgent call for the American Medical Association to oppose Israel’s ongoing bombardment and mass starvation of Gaza. Finally, an interview with Annemarie Jacir the writer, producer and director of the film Palestine 36.
WEBINAR
The Climate Movement Confronts U.S. Warfare: Earth Month Kick-Off Webinar
WEBINAR
LPE Gathering: Learning from Cuba
WEBINAR
WTF: Elastic Borders-Hemispheric Militarization & Greater North America
TOP TWEET #1
This is genocidal. https://t.co/9qAkLrGnnb— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 6, 2026
TOP TWEET #2
Israel is indiscriminately bombing Beirut in blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement with Iran. https://t.co/6sdc4FZYVj— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 8, 2026
TOP TWEET #3
A sitting U.S. representative wants to argue about Cuba without knowing the reality on the ground.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 10, 2026
You can’t claim to “help” Cubans while supporting policies that make their lives harder.
Sanctions don’t bring freedom. They bring shortages, blackouts, and suffering.
If you… pic.twitter.com/PBfU2wNssX
@codepinkalert
While in Cuba, members of our delegation like Andy and Francesco teamed up with students there to paint this beautiful mural. In the face of our government's brutal economic war on Cuba, we choose peace. In the face of its inhumanity, we choose humanity.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Meet Palmer Luckey. He's another tech billionaire who profits from killing people. We won’t let him get away with this: codepink.org/palmerluckey♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
NOW 🚨 Outside the White House in Washington D.C., protestors have gathered to oppose US attacks on Iran.♬ original sound - CODEPINK