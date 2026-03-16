FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 9, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Constituents Advocate for Cuba War Powers Resolution; Humanitarian Aid Delivered to Island

WASHINGTON, D.C. —A group of constituents from across the United States will convene on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to urge Congress to pass the War Powers Resolutions concerning Cuba, currently pending in both chambers. The Senate's S.J.Res. 124 and the House's H.J.Res. 153 aim to prohibit unauthorized U.S. military actions against Cuba, including naval blockades or any use of force without explicit congressional approval.

The Senate resolution, introduced on March 12, 2026, by Senators Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), seeks to ensure that any U.S. involvement in hostilities against Cuba is explicitly authorized by Congress. The House counterpart, introduced by Representative Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) on March 24, 2026, carries the same objective.

Among the advocates are participants from the recent Nuestra América Convoy, which delivered humanitarian aid to Cuba amid longstanding economic sanctions and a recent fuel shortage orchestrated by the United States. These individuals plan to meet with members of Congress and their staff to share firsthand accounts of the humanitarian impact of U.S. policies on the Cuban population.

Simultaneously, CODEPINK will deliver 5,000 pounds of food to eastern Cuba, marking the third delivery of humanitarian aid this month. CODEPINK and allied groups have committed to continuing these humanitarian efforts until the blockade is lifted.

The War Powers Resolutions have garnered attention amid President Donald Trump's recent statements suggesting potential military action against Cuba. Both are currently under consideration in their respective committees: the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

For more information about this advocacy day or the continuation of aid being delivered to Cuba, please contact Michelle at [email protected]

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