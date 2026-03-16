FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 10, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK to “Welcome Back” Congress From Lavish Vacations as War on Iran Continues

WASHINGTON, D.C.— CODEPINK and the DC Against Trump Agenda Coalition announced plans to “welcome back” members of Congress on April 14, coinciding with Congress's return from recess, to demand an immediate end to the U.S. war on Iran.

The demonstration is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Independence Avenue SE and New Jersey Avenue SE in Washington, D.C. After the “welcome” reception, participants will flood the halls of Congress with the demands for peace. Activists will have banners that read, “No War on Iran”, “Let Cuba Live”, “Stop Arming Israel”, “Fund Communities Not War” with Palestinian, Cuban, and Lebanese flags.

“Congress has been in recess while the war rages on. It’s shameful but unsurprising,” explained CODEPINK’s Olivia DiNucci.

“But when they are here, their complicity is glaring. What did they do during an ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people that they voted time and time again for more funding to Israel? Where is the so-called “opposition” party to Trump? To endless war? The whole world is affected by the cruelty of U.S. polices. There is no “recess” from this state-sanctioned violence. We are here echoing the people of the world’s call–these endless wars must END,” she continued.

The action aims to amplify the growing public dissent against war in Iran and Lebanon, which has led to significant casualties and economic repercussions, including rising fuel prices and market instability. Recent polls indicate that a majority of Americans oppose the war, with 53% expressing disapproval and only 34% in support. Despite public outrage and opposition, a majority of congresspeople are refusing to take action to end the war. In contrast, many spent the shutdown on lavish vacations.

For more information about Tuesday’s action, please contact Olivia at [email protected].

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