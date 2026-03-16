FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 9, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK San Pedro Announces Cold War Truth Commission Teach-In and Book Launch in Ojai

OJAI – CODEPINK San Pedro, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Peace and CODEPINK Central Coast, will host a Cold War Truth Commission teach-in and book launch on Saturday, April 11, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023. The event aims to examine the enduring impact of Cold War-era policies on contemporary American society and foreign relations.

The teach-in will feature a panel of contributors from the newly released "Cold War Truth Commission" book, offering testimonies that shed light on the United States' actions during the Cold War. Speakers include Nuri Ronaghy, an Iranian-American peace activist whose family was displaced by the 1953 CIA-backed coup against Mohammad Mosaddegh, will be the featured speaker. She will provide important context to the current US-Israeli war on Iran, the culmination of over 70 years of U.S. cruelty toward the country.

An open mic session will follow, inviting attendees to share personal experiences related to anti-communist sentiment and red-baiting, both historically and in present times.

The book, Cold War Truth Commission, is a compilation of testimonies from renowned activists, scholars, and direct victims of the U.S. Cold War's purge of the left. The event will educate on the true purpose of the Cold War: to crush social programs, peace, labor, and anti-racist efforts globally—a legacy that continues to influence political discourse today.

For more information about the event, please contact Rachel at [email protected].



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