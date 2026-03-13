Episode 346: Countdown to War: Iran, Gaza, and the Fight to Stop It: On this episode, host Marcy Winograd speaks with Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CODEPINK, about protesting the Trump administration’s unprovoked war on Iran and supporting the Cuban people under assault from Trump’s oil embargo. On the second half of CODEPINK Radio, a conversation with Jenin, our Palestine campaigner, on an urgent call for the American Medical Association to oppose Israel’s ongoing bombardment and mass starvation of Gaza. Finally, an interview with Annemarie Jacir the writer, producer and director of the film Palestine 36.
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