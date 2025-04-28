Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of April 28, 2025

Excerpt from "How to Avoid Trade Wars — and World War Three" by Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J.S. Davies

Read it Here

This week, CODEPINK activists joined thousands of demonstrators rallying for International Workers' Day!

TOP ACTIONS

 

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

NEW JOB ALERT

CODEPINK is seeking a passionate and energetic Campaign Lead to facilitate our work on Palestine and the SWANA region. Click here to learn more and apply!

RADIO

Episode 298: Tariffs & the US-China Trade War: Will 125% tariffs on China bring jobs back to the US or they a nonsensical escalation of the trade war with China? What's really going on? Hear journalist and founder of the Geopolitical Economy Report, Ben Norton.
Summer School is BACK! Join us for a transformative, summer-long online education series that will empower you to become a powerful antiwar activist and an advocate for people and the planet!

WEBINAR

Israel bombs Gaza Freedom Flotilla in international waters

WEBINAR

Tariffs & the US-China Trade War with Ben Norton

WEBINAR

Columbia students & alumni speak out in Congress against the detention of student activists

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

Powerful action by Doctors Against Genocide in the Senate, holding pita bread, with the message Bread Not Bombs: LET THE CHILDREN EAT. They came to say it is not humane, not American, and not acceptable to starve children in Gaza. Capitol Police threatened to arrest them, issuing warning after warning, just for speaking the truth.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Starvation is not a Jewish value. Compassion is. In the halls of Congress, CODEPINKers confronted Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who takes millions from AIPAC, as she refused to answer for the genocide in Gaza. Turning a blind eye to mass slaughter and starvation is a betrayal of every moral principle, Jewish or otherwise. Gaza is a killing field. Children are starving. End the starvation. End the genocide NOW!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert Day 17 of #30DaysForPalestine 🇵🇸 Today we honor the courage, resilience, and truth-telling power of Palestinian journalists. Meet Jihan Al-Husseini, a journalist from Gaza, whose team keeps going despite unimaginable loss. Your action today: Thank a Palestinian journalist. Tag them, DM them, email them, send a postcard. Let them know you see them. Tag @codepinkalert and #30DaysForPalestine ♬ original sound - CODEPINK