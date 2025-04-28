Check out our activities for the Week of April 28, 2025

Excerpt from "How to Avoid Trade Wars — and World War Three" by Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J.S. Davies
This week, CODEPINK activists joined thousands of demonstrators rallying for International Workers' Day!
- Protect the Conscience from another attack & further damage!
- Tell Cisco: Stop Silencing Pro-Palestine Voices!
- Mothers’ Day 2025: Mothers’ Call to End War!
- 30-Day Challenge for Palestine: Build Toward Nakba Day
- National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard: We Need Climate Cooperation with China, Not Militarism!
- Zurich Insurance: Cut Ties with Maersk!
- Tell the IAEP to condemn the massacre of first responders in Gaza!
- Tell Bad Bunny: Drop GlobalX and say no to companies that collaborate with ICE
- Tell the AAMC: Speak up! Call for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya!
- ICE has no place in our neighborhoods! - Toolkit
- Gaza Freedom Flotilla Attack: CODEPINK Official Statement
- San Jose CODEPINK to Uplift Immigrant Rights and International Solidarity at Annual May Day March
- I have 2.1 million reasons
- How to Avoid Trade Wars — and World War Three
- West Ed & the Israel Lobby
- Flotilla Coalition Ship to Gaza Attacked in International Waters
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up April, 2025
CODEPINK is seeking a passionate and energetic Campaign Lead to facilitate our work on Palestine and the SWANA region. Click here to learn more and apply!
Summer School is BACK! Join us for a transformative, summer-long online education series that will empower you to become a powerful antiwar activist and an advocate for people and the planet!
Israel bombs Gaza Freedom Flotilla in international waters
Tariffs & the US-China Trade War with Ben Norton
Columbia students & alumni speak out in Congress against the detention of student activists
Biden & Harris lied.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 29, 2025
They didn’t push for a ceasefire once.
We will not forget. https://t.co/tgBUf3YP5f
Two months. No food. That’s the reality in Gaza and Rep. Richard McCormick hasn’t even heard about it.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 30, 2025
As the World Food Program confirms it has run out of food, children are starving and malnutrition is widespread.
Starvation is being used as a weapon of war. That’s a war… pic.twitter.com/Jg3mvHQEpO
This is the inevitable result of settlers using European landscaping to try to cover up their land grabs.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 30, 2025
Occupation is killing the planet. https://t.co/b1SEIf8yAH
Powerful action by Doctors Against Genocide in the Senate, holding pita bread, with the message Bread Not Bombs: LET THE CHILDREN EAT. They came to say it is not humane, not American, and not acceptable to starve children in Gaza. Capitol Police threatened to arrest them, issuing warning after warning, just for speaking the truth.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Starvation is not a Jewish value. Compassion is. In the halls of Congress, CODEPINKers confronted Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who takes millions from AIPAC, as she refused to answer for the genocide in Gaza. Turning a blind eye to mass slaughter and starvation is a betrayal of every moral principle, Jewish or otherwise. Gaza is a killing field. Children are starving. End the starvation. End the genocide NOW!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert Day 17 of #30DaysForPalestine 🇵🇸 Today we honor the courage, resilience, and truth-telling power of Palestinian journalists. Meet Jihan Al-Husseini, a journalist from Gaza, whose team keeps going despite unimaginable loss. Your action today: Thank a Palestinian journalist. Tag them, DM them, email them, send a postcard. Let them know you see them. Tag @codepinkalert and #30DaysForPalestine ♬ original sound - CODEPINK