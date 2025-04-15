[Photo: Freedom Flotilla Coalition]

May 2, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK'S OFFICIAL STATEMENT REGARDING THE CRIMINAL DRONE ATTACK ON THE GAZA FREEDOM FLOTILLA SHIP

"Apparently, trying to feed starving people is a crime punishable by death."

CODEPINK condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack on the Gaza Freedom Flotilla late last night. Retired Army Colonel, former diplomat, and our beloved board member Ann Wright, along with our long-time friend and co-founder’s life partner, Tighe Barry, are part of this flotilla effort. We are so glad they were safe, along with the 16 humanitarians and crew on board the ship.

About half past midnight, Maltese time, the boat was the subject of two drone attacks that sparked a fire and caused the ship to start taking in water. This attack happened in international waters. The crew put out an SOS with little response for hours before there was finally a response. The official Gaza Freedom Flotilla Committee has not accused any specific entity of carrying out this attack, but this morning CNN reported that an Israeli Air Force C-130 Hercules was tracked leaving Israel early Thursday afternoon, where it flew over Malta at a low altitude for several hours before the boat was attacked. Then, hours later, it returned to Israel.

CODEPINK recognizes this as Israel blatantly violating international law by attacking a civilian ship in international waters and putting the lives of all those on the ship in jeopardy. They must be held accountable for this attempted murder and every crime they have committed against humanitarians and the people of Gaza. This act by Israel sends a message to the world: anyone who tries to bring aid to the people of Gaza is a military target and will be treated as such.

[Photo:Gov of Malta]

This wouldn’t be the first time Israel attacked a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid. “Fifteen years ago this month, Israel launched a raid on the Gaza Freedom Flotilla – killing ten people on board, including an American. They proceeded to arrest everyone on board the ships, including my friend and mentor Ann Wright – who is part of this current flotilla effort too.” Danaka Katovich, National Co-Director of CODEPINK, continued, “Israel is sending a message to the world that if you try to interfere with their genocidal plan to starve the entire population in Gaza – you will be attacked.”

Aside from Israel’s attacks on the first flotilla in 2010, they have repeatedly demonstrated that they are willing to kill people who administer aid to or support the Palestinians’ right to life. In April 2024, Israel deliberately targeted and massacred seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza. Just last month, Israel targeted and executed fifteen paramedics and rescue aid workers. In 2003, Israel killed the American humanitarian activist Rachel Corrie. Last year, Israel shot and killed Ayşenur Eygi, a Turkish-American doing civilian protection in the West Bank.

Not even a week after the World Food Program declared they had run out of food entirely, brave humanitarians took it upon themselves to attempt to break the Israeli siege that is actively starving over two million people. Our hearts sank when we found out that the flotilla had been attacked, not knowing where our beloved community members were or if they were safe. Apparently, trying to feed starving people is a crime punishable by death.

We commend the flotilla’s efforts and implore everyone to pay attention to how this story develops. We call for an investigation into this war crime and call on the United States government and governments around the world to condemn this attack and stop all support for Israel.

