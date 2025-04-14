FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 28, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK San Jose to Join May Day International Workers’ Day Celebration at City Hall

San Jose, CA – CODEPINK San Jose will stand in solidarity with workers, immigrants, and community members at this year’s May Day – International Workers’ Day celebration on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at San Jose City Hall. The event will feature cultural performances, community voices, and the annual march for workers’ and immigrants’ rights.

The rally will begin at 2:30 PM, followed by the march at 4:00 PM through the heart of San Jose.

This year’s theme emphasizes solidarity among workers across all nations, recognizing both historic struggles and victories, while continuing to fight for a more just and equitable future. CODEPINK San Jose joins the call to:

Fight for Immigrant and Workers’ Rights

Resist Fascism and Oppression

Stand in Solidarity with Global Movements

"As we stand in solidarity with workers around the world this May Day, we cannot ignore the Palestinian people, who are living under a brutal and ongoing genocide. Our fight for justice must include the liberation of all oppressed peoples — because true solidarity knows no borders,” said San Jose CODEPINK organizer, Tim.

For more information about the event, please contact Ryan at [email protected].

###