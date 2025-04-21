Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of April 21, 2025

Excerpt from 'Looking for something?' by Nour and the CODEPINK team.

Read the Action Alert Here:

This week, CODEPINK activists in LA gathered to create art for peace, putting their creative minds to work to express love and solidarity for Palestine. For more ways to show up for Gaza, join our 30-Day Action Challenge!

30-Day Challenge for Palestine: Build Toward Nakba Day

TOP ACTIONS

 

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

NEW JOB ALERT

CODEPINK is seeking a passionate and energetic Campaign Lead to facilitate our work on Palestine and the SWANA region. Click here to learn more and apply!

RADIO

Episode 297: Reflections on Earth Month: Happy Earth Month! In this episode, we hear from Healani Sonada Pale of the Oahu Water Protectors, Brianna Ramos of the Diaspora Polante Collective, and CODEPINK's very own War is Not Green Campaigner and East Coast Regional organizer Aaron. Our first two guests discuss the effects of U.S. imperialism on the lands they are indigenous to, Hawaii and Puerto Rico, respectively. We end the episode with Aaron's reflections on a jam-packed Earth Month and the work we have ahead of us!

WEBINAR

Disarming Earth Day: War Is Not Green! Liberating Earth From Empire

WEBINAR

Being a Lighthouse for Peace | Local Peace Economy Gathering on April 23rd, 2025

WEBINAR

This is how the US outsources its crimes - Erik Prince's new plan for Trump

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

BREAKING: Senator Durbin retires after only 44 years! 😱 Some of these folks have been voting on policy since TV only had 3 channels! 📺 We love our elders, but it’s time to make room for the future. Age ceilings. Term limits. Congress isn’t supposed to be a retirement plan!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert It's Day 8 of our #30DaysforPalestine! 🇵🇸 Today, host a screening of the powerful film Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone. Then, demand the BBC reinstate the film and stop censoring Palestinian stories! Email: [email protected] You can also choose another film from Watermelon Pictures or from CODEPINK's recommended media list to continue the conversation. Post a photo or thought using #30DaysForPalestine and tag @codepinkalert to help grow the movement. Sign up to join our #30DaysforPalestine ♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert Congress wants to raise the Pentagon budget to $1 TRILLION. Why? Because "China." We can't keep burning money on a never-ending cold war. We must learn to coexist peacefully. #ChinaIsNotOurEnemy ♬ original sound - CODEPINK