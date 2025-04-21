Check out our activities for the Week of April 21, 2025

Excerpt from 'Looking for something?' by Nour and the CODEPINK team.
This week, CODEPINK activists in LA gathered to create art for peace, putting their creative minds to work to express love and solidarity for Palestine. For more ways to show up for Gaza, join our 30-Day Action Challenge!
TOP ACTIONS
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
Looking for something?
NEW JOB ALERT ⭐⭐⭐
CODEPINK is seeking a passionate and energetic Campaign Lead to facilitate our work on Palestine and the SWANA region. Click here to learn more and apply!
RADIO
WEBINAR
Disarming Earth Day: War Is Not Green! Liberating Earth From Empire
WEBINAR
Being a Lighthouse for Peace | Local Peace Economy Gathering on April 23rd, 2025
WEBINAR
This is how the US outsources its crimes - Erik Prince's new plan for Trump
TOP TWEET #1
It's Day TWELVE of #30DaysForPalestine 💗 🇵🇸— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 25, 2025
Today, use your creativity as a tool for resistance. Make something, anything, that expresses your solidarity with Palestine. It could be a drawing, painting, collage, photo, poem, short video, or even a handmade sign. pic.twitter.com/ZQYRlwZPR5
TOP TWEET #2
In the past 24 hours, US-backed Israel has:— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 21, 2025
- killed more than 39 Palestinians in Gaza
- killed 4 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank
- wounded 62 people in Gaza
- refused goods and aid into Gaza
Meanwhile, the US has killed at least 12 Yemeni people in attacks on Sana'a
TOP TWEET #3
This Earth Day, we're exposing the elephant in the room when it comes to climate: that war, imperialism, and militarism must be dismantled in order to save our planet from climate collapse and save lives from our environmental sacrifice zones. pic.twitter.com/CKeXfB6Gr9— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 22, 2025
BREAKING: Senator Durbin retires after only 44 years! 😱 Some of these folks have been voting on policy since TV only had 3 channels! 📺 We love our elders, but it’s time to make room for the future. Age ceilings. Term limits. Congress isn’t supposed to be a retirement plan!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert It's Day 8 of our #30DaysforPalestine! 🇵🇸 Today, host a screening of the powerful film Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone. Then, demand the BBC reinstate the film and stop censoring Palestinian stories! Email: [email protected] You can also choose another film from Watermelon Pictures or from CODEPINK's recommended media list to continue the conversation. Post a photo or thought using #30DaysForPalestine and tag @codepinkalert to help grow the movement. Sign up to join our #30DaysforPalestine ♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert Congress wants to raise the Pentagon budget to $1 TRILLION. Why? Because "China." We can't keep burning money on a never-ending cold war. We must learn to coexist peacefully. #ChinaIsNotOurEnemy ♬ original sound - CODEPINK