What happens when you say, “I don’t want my labor used to kill”?

You get fired – at least in the United States of America!

People who don’t agree with genocide are facing extreme repression for calling out Israel’s mass murder in Gaza. A Cisco employee was just fired for speaking up and saying they didn’t want their tech labor to be used to harm Palestinians and other marginalized groups. Are we OK with that?

And it’s not just Cisco. Microsoft workers who disrupted a corporate celebration to protest Israel’s assault on Gaza were fired. Pediatrician and activist Dr. Rupa Marya was put on indefinite leave by UCSF for her opinions. Even Ms. Rachel, a YouTube creator known for gentle children’s songs, was attacked online by Zionists for expressing compassion for Palestinian children.

Let’s name it plainly: this is an attempt to make support for Palestinian liberation professionally and socially intimidating. But we know better. That makes it even more important for us to stand with Cisco employees who are blowing the whistle within their own companies!

We’ve been in this current fight for over a year. We’ve seen genocide unfold in real time — images we can’t unsee, grief that doesn’t leave. It’s heavy. But it’s not hopeless. In fact, we are witnessing the most significant surge in global support for Palestinian liberation in our lifetimes. I know things feel like they are immovable sometimes but in the grand scheme of things, we are not on a downward spiral of momentum — the world has never seen so much popular support for Palestine before this era!

This moment isn’t just about resistance. It’s about building new political norms. And the backlash we’re witnessing — from governments, corporations, even social media — proves just how powerful our movement has become. When speaking out becomes risky, it's because the truth is finally being heard.

What do we do with all this energy? We organize.

Right now, we are part of another big campaign with Palestinian Youth Movement to demand that Zurich Insurance cut ties with Maersk, the shipping giant delivering weapons to Israel. Zurich insures these arms shipments because it’s profitable. So we’re putting pressure where it hurts: their bottom line.

We’re just 2,000 signatures away from our goal, and we’ll deliver this petition in person on Nakba Day, May 15. Let’s get loud. Here’s how you can really help if you're looking for something more to do:

Share the petition link with 3 friends and ask them to sign it! If 500 of you get 3 of your friends to sign the petition, we’ll reach our goal! Copy and paste this message to share: Hey! I just signed CODEPINK’s petition demanding Zurich Insurance stop insuring weapons shipments to Israel. We’re close to our goal and planning to deliver it on Nakba Day. Can you add your name and help us get there? https://www.codepink.org/zurich Post this flyer with a QR code to the petition around your local community. If you're really up for a challenge, collect signatures by talking to people! It's intimidating at first, but super rewarding and effective. Find a spot with a lot of foot traffic, that could be local farmer’s markets, grocery stores, or outside train stations — whatever works for you!

