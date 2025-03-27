Happy Earth Month! In this episode, we hear from Healani Sonada Pale of the Oahu Water Protectors, Brianna Ramos of the Diaspora Polante Collective, and CODEPINK's very own War is Not Green Campaigner and East Coast Regional organizer Aaron. Our first two guests discuss the effects of U.S. imperialism on the lands they are indigenous to, Hawaii and Puerto Rico, respectively. We end the episode with Aaron's reflections on a jam-packed Earth Month and the work we have ahead of us!