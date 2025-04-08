FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bay Area CODEPINK to Protest Outside Nancy Pelosi’s Home:

“Stop Arming Israel’s Genocide”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Peace activists with Bay Area CODEPINK will gather outside the home of Representative Nancy Pelosi this Sunday, April 27 at 9:30 a.m., to demand that she take immediate action to stop U.S. military support for Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The protest comes during the Congressional recess, as activists urge Pelosi to co-sponsor the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval aimed at blocking an additional $8.8 billion in U.S. weapons destined for Israel. The proposed weapons package includes thousands of 2,000-pound bombs, Hellfire missiles, and other heavy munitions.

“Nancy Pelosi is still trashing San Francisco values by voting for billions more in weapons that Trump is asking for Israel's genocide,” said CODEPINK organizer Cynthia Papermaster. “Eighty-three percent of Democrats support a ceasefire, and sixty-two percent want an arms embargo. So why hasn't Pelosi signed onto the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval? Why is she still arming a genocide with our tax dollars? Shame!”

“Some CODEPINK members plan to dress as Lady Liberty to symbolize our right to free speech in San Francisco. Nancy Pelosi may not like it, but we still have a Democracy and the right to ask her listen to her constituents and majority opinion in the United States to end her support for arming the Israeli genocide. If Pelosi held a town hall meeting or responded to our calls and emails we wouldn’t need to go to her house. She is deaf to our cries for peace and to end the murder of children that she supports with her votes to arm Israel..”

The action is family-friendly with kid’s activities, sidewalk chalking, a picket line, and music. Coffee and healthy pastries will be available.

The protest is part of a nationwide campaign demanding an end to U.S. complicity in the genocide in Gaza. The continuation of U.S. military aid directly undermines peace efforts and violates international law.

