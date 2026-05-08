Apparently, if you're a genocidal leader of an apartheid state, that constitutes full clearance to be invited onto CBS's 60 Minutes. Benjamin Netanyahu's appearance on the program a few weeks ago was extremely distasteful, but also illuminating in terms of what this new, billionaire consolidated media landscape aims to accomplish.

The criminalization of the same people Netanyahu has mass-slaughtered is evident when you see Major Garrett, the interviewer, repeatedly call Palestinians, Lebanese, and Iranians "terrorists" in the broadcast. It's syntax like that that provides false premises for the war on Iran, the genocide in Gaza, and the ethnic cleansing in Lebanon.



This is the result of our media being gradually monopolized and co-opted by billionaires. CBS was bought out by Larry Ellison, the world's largest single donor to the IOF, only a few months ago. He placed Zionist Bari Weiss in charge of CBS, and the station immediately became a mouthpiece for U.S.-Israeli imperialism. Donald Trump was an encouraging actor in this deal, and not just because he has a close relationship with Ellison, but because he also needs the media to run cover for his wars.

This week, we are seeing videos out of Gaza and Lebanon that are reminiscent of the bloodiest days in the early stages of the genocide. It's no coincidence that outlets like CBS were working overtime to cleanse Netanyahu's blood-soaked hands live on television. War criminals like him, Trump, and their supporters (like the higher-ups at CBS) know they're losing the hearts and minds of the American people. The interview with Netanyahu proves that in more ways than one.

Watch & share our video breaking down the CBS interview with Netanyahu.

The only reason why Benjamin Netanyahu, one of the world's most "powerful" leaders, would even accept an interview like this is because he knows he's losing ideological support. He tells Garrett in the interview, "We have not done well on the propaganda war." He's completely correct about that! Enough people saw the images of dismembered bodies, mothers and fathers screaming over their dead children, and the starving bodies of infants. There is no winning the propaganda war when you're trying to convince people to go against what they've seen with their own eyes, on their own devices.

CBS and Israel think that they can whitewash a genocide by reclaiming the narrative and propaganda machine, but enough people saw the images from Gaza.



Moreover, an unprecedented number of Americans are realizing that their own tax dollars are at fault. Netanyahu foolishly believes he can save face in the wake of over 60% of U.S. adults viewing Israel unfavorably. In the interview, he says Israel is too "reliant" on the 3.8 billion U.S. tax dollars given to Israel annually (which has increased to over 20 billion since 2023). But he would never reject the money that sustains his nation-state's ethnic cleansing campaigns — he just wants Americans to think Israel doesn't need or want their financial support.



The lack of accountability for every war criminal involved in the slaughter and starvation of Palestinians and beyond is the ultimate reason this interview was allowed to air. Benjamin Netanyahu can grovel on screen and paint himself as the victim even after he was charged with genocide because there were no arrests, no jail time, and no real accountability. This is the consequence of complacency and media consolidation.

⬇️ Take Action:



At the News & Documentary Emmy Awards this week, while accepting a scholarship award from CBS, student journalist Santiago Campos called out the outlet directly and addressed the journalists there by saying:







We all know, the mainstream media has never been on our side, and accountability has always been served by the people, like Santiago Campos. It's his courage and principle that show us we can take on the job of being our own media and listening to journalists who are actually on the ground. After all, it's what we have been doing, and it's working -- Netanyahu knows it.



Here are three things you can do to combat the harmful narrative Netanyahu and CBS are attempting to spread:



👉 Watch and share our video debunking Netanyahu's 60 Minutes interview.



👉 Tag @cbsnews and @60minutes in the comments so they are aware of the danger their phony journalism poses.



👉 Sign our petition to California Attorney General Rob Bonita to encourage him to block the media merger of Paramount and Warner Bros, which would put all our media companies under the leadership of people like Larry Ellison.



Every accusation is a confession, and our relentless activism has made clear to the world, and to Netanyahu himself, that he is a monster, and so is the ideology of Zionism he represents.

Until Liberation,

Jenin, CODEPINK

P.S Join our Calling Party for Gaza THIS Friday, May 29th!

P.P.S. Check out our fresh new arrivals at our CODEPINK Store!

