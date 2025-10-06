Check out our activities for the Week of October 6, 2025

Excerpt from "When Maria Corina Machado Wins the Nobel Peace Prize, “Peace” Has Lost Its Meaning" by Michelle Ellner
Over the weekend, CODEPINK joined the global day of action to mark the two years of genocide on the Palestinian people.
Stay in action for Palestine! Boycott Israeli Sports!
- When Machado Wins the Nobel Peace Prize, “Peace” Has Lost Its Meaning.
- What We Mean When We Say War Is Not Green
- Urgent Next Steps for Palestine at the UN
- Second Wave of Flotillas are Heading for Gaza Now
- Shame on the Nobel Committee!
- CODEPINK Statement on Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
- Bay Area Peace Groups to Hold Twin Peaks Skateboarding "Hill-Bomb" in Solidarity with Palestine
- CODEPINK Central Coast to Hold Noise Protest Bringing Awareness to Two Years of Genocide in Gaza
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up September, 2025
Empire on the Rocks: Tune in for a new segment co-hosted by Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin that analyzes top news stories through an anti-war lens. This week's topics include the U.S.-Israel ongoing genocide in Gaza, the Israel/ICE axis, troops in U.S. cities, and the Ellison/Trump/Rubio/Blair cabal.
Understanding Why War Is Not Green: Campaign Action Series Webinar
Thousands Gather in Paris to Call For Global Resistance to War
Welcome back Global Sumud Flotilla Participants Adnaan & Torleif! [LIVE]
We can’t save the planet without dismantling the war machine— it’s time to take action.— CODEPINK (@codepink) October 6, 2025
Starting TODAY @ 8PM, join our War Is Not Green focus for our anti-imperialist campaign series as we tackle militarism & climate destruction.
RSVP now! https://t.co/idZ7OS4kN0 pic.twitter.com/wNOYqIpVZZ
We join our brave brothers & sisters in Gaza in celebrating the news of a ceasefire. We hope they soon see reprieve.— CODEPINK (@codepink) October 9, 2025
We urge the US & Israel to uphold their commitments to the safety and peace of Gaza and its people.
We will keep fighting for the full liberation of Palestine.
“YOUR LEGACY WILL ALWAYS BE GENOCIDE”— CODEPINK (@codepink) October 10, 2025
Last night, multiple protestors disrupted Kamala Harris during her book tour stop in DC.
Kamala Harris says she isn’t the president, but she was vice president while bombs rained on Gaza & tens of thousands were killed with US weapons. pic.twitter.com/z4IXaXQxOr
As we hope there’s a real ceasefire, let’s stay clear-eyed. A pause in bombing isn’t justice, Not while the siege, apartheid, and impunity continue. We’ll keep organizing until there’s true freedom for Palestine and peace across the region.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Van Jones joked about “dead babies in Gaza” then blamed Iran and Qatar for showing the world the truth. Sumer, a Palestinian activist in DC, says “our deaths are not a joke.” Every life is precious. Why can’t the media reflect that?♬ original sound - CODEPINK
CBS News and its parent company Paramount are embracing Zionism. Just this week, they made self-described "zionist fanatic" Bari Weiss Editor in Chief of the third largest broadcast news agency in the country. This comes after last month Paramount condemned film workers boycotting Israeli projects in solidarity with Palestine. Mainstream media in the US is intensifying its propaganda efforts. Join us in standing with Paramount employees to resist this right-wing shift at codepink.org/paramount.♬ original sound - CODEPINK