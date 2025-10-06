Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of October 6, 2025

Excerpt from "When Maria Corina Machado Wins the Nobel Peace Prize, “Peace” Has Lost Its Meaning" by Michelle Ellner

Over the weekend, CODEPINK joined the global day of action to mark the two years of genocide on the Palestinian people.

Stay in action for Palestine! Boycott Israeli Sports!

Empire on the Rocks: Tune in for a new segment co-hosted by Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin that analyzes top news stories through an anti-war lens. This week's topics include the U.S.-Israel ongoing genocide in Gaza, the Israel/ICE axis, troops in U.S. cities, and the Ellison/Trump/Rubio/Blair cabal.

Understanding Why War Is Not Green: Campaign Action Series Webinar

Thousands Gather in Paris to Call For Global Resistance to War

Welcome back Global Sumud Flotilla Participants Adnaan & Torleif! [LIVE]

As we hope there’s a real ceasefire, let’s stay clear-eyed. A pause in bombing isn’t justice, Not while the siege, apartheid, and impunity continue. We’ll keep organizing until there’s true freedom for Palestine and peace across the region.

Van Jones joked about “dead babies in Gaza” then blamed Iran and Qatar for showing the world the truth. Sumer, a Palestinian activist in DC, says “our deaths are not a joke.” Every life is precious. Why can’t the media reflect that?

CBS News and its parent company Paramount are embracing Zionism. Just this week, they made self-described "zionist fanatic" Bari Weiss Editor in Chief of the third largest broadcast news agency in the country. This comes after last month Paramount condemned film workers boycotting Israeli projects in solidarity with Palestine. Mainstream media in the US is intensifying its propaganda efforts. Join us in standing with Paramount employees to resist this right-wing shift at codepink.org/paramount.

