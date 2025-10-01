FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 6, 2025

[email protected]

CODEPINK Central Coast to Protest Two Years of Genocide in Gaza

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Cali — CODEPINK Central Coast announced plans to hold a demonstration on Thursday, Oct. 9, to mark two years since the onset of the genocide in Gaza. The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. at 151 Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo.

The demonstration aims to draw attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to advocate for an immediate arms embargo, sanctions against Israel, an end to the blockade, and the lifting of the siege.

WHEN: October 9, 2025, at 4:30 pm

CODEPINK Central Coast organizer Carolyn Krueger stated, "The Gaza genocide has resulted in two years of devastation, during which time Israel, with the support of the United States, has carried out, with impunity, actions leading to environmental destruction, attacks on educational institutions, and loss of civilian lives. We say enough! The world says enough!"

Participants will gather with signs and banners and engage in a noise demonstration using pots and pans to amplify their message.

