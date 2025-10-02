FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 8, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Bay Area Organizations Announce Twin Peaks Peaceful Hill-Bomb for Palestinian Solidarity

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- More than 40 Bay Area organizations, including CODEPINK, Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), and Haiti Action Committee, will host the Twin Peaks Peaceful Hill-Bomb for Palestine on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. in San Francisco. This family-friendly event merges skate culture with a call for Palestinian liberation, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and transforming the city's iconic hills into a platform for creative resistance. Participants will descend from the Twin Peaks summit, “bombing” Twin Peaks on bicycles, skateboards, skates, and other wheeled devices in an exhilarating display of solidarity with the people of Palestine and creating a visual representation of collective momentum toward justice.

The event schedule is as follows:

2:00 PM: Meet and prepare at Christmas Tree Point parking lot.

2:30 PM: Safety briefing and community guidelines.

2:45 PM: First rollout down Twin Peaks.

3:15 PM: Final run and regroup at Market and Noe streets.

3:30 PM: Rally at Noe and Beaver streets.

3:45 PM: Speakers and program featuring solidarity messages.

4:30 PM: Conclusion of the event.

CODEPINK will have a speaker at the 3:30 rally.

This peaceful demonstration prioritizes safety, community care, and solidarity. Volunteer spotters will be present to ensure a secure environment, and participants are encouraged to ride within their limits. Previous solidarity hill-bombs have drawn 50 to 75 participants with zero injuries, emphasizing the community's commitment to safety and peaceful protest.

This event is a collaborative effort by Bay Area organizations dedicated to peace and justice. By combining elements of local culture with activism, the event seeks to raise awareness and foster solidarity with the Palestinian people.

For more information, please contact CODEPINK organizer Cynthia Papermaster at [email protected].

###