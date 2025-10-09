FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 9, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Celebrates Ceasefire Agreement - Hope For a Lasting Reprieve

“The whole world is still watching.”

On October 8th, 2025, exactly two years since Israel’s genocidal aggression began in the Gaza Strip, a seemingly permanent ceasefire agreement was announced to the world by U.S. President Donald Trump.

These past two years consisted of Israel’s relentless demolishment of Gaza, with nearly all infrastructure destroyed, an intentional systemic famine, and hundreds of thousands killed. We join our brave brothers and sisters in Gaza in celebrating the announcement of a ceasefire. After unimaginable suffering and loss, we hope they soon see a true and lasting reprieve.

However, we remain cautious. For nearly two years, Hamas repeatedly offered deals to release all hostages in exchange for a lasting peace and full Israeli withdrawal. Time and again, Israel rejected these offers, choosing the path of continued violence over diplomacy. They have consistently acted in bad faith and rejected the very concessions they claimed to want, and instead, have continued a campaign of ethnic cleansing.

We hope that this ceasefire is not just a tactical pause, forced upon Israel by international pressure, but a genuine step toward peace. The whole world is still watching. Most people now understand that the U.S. and Israel are imperial powers that will always advocate for the repression of the Palestinian people and their homeland. We must fight back against any agenda that seeks to strip Palestinians of their autonomy.

At CODEPINK, we have always maintained that there can be no true peace without justice. We state clearly: a ceasefire without accountability and reparations is complicity. Israel and the United States must be held accountable for their crimes and the genocide they have carried out in Gaza. We cannot accept a world where such actions are met with impunity.

The fight for justice, accountability, and the full liberation of Palestine continues. For now, we pause to hold space for Palestinian joy as they see themselves coming out of the past two years of horrible suffering, and to mourn the hundreds of thousands who have been killed by Israel.

