Check out our activities for the Week of May 5, 2025

This week, the CODEPINK team gathered in Chicago to retreat, reflect on where we've come from, and build strategy for our future work. Get to know our wonderful staff here:

CODEPINK is seeking a passionate and energetic Campaign Lead to facilitate our work on Palestine and the SWANA region. Click here to learn more and apply!

Episode 299: Breaking the Siege & Busting the Israel LobbyIn this episode of CODEPINK Radio, peace activists Ann Wright and Tighe Barry join us from Malta after their Gaza Freedom Flotilla was attacked by Israel in international waters, as they attempted to break the siege on Gaza. We then hear from former Congressman Jamaal Bowman about grassroots strategies to resist the Trump administration’s violent deportations of immigrants and to push back against AIPAC’s efforts to silence criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza. Finally, CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin reports on the controversial visit of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to Capitol Hill and the growing movement in Congress demanding humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

FBI, ICE & Domestic Repression - CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party

Local Peace Economy Gathering | May 7, 2025

Planting Trees for Peace: Community Solidarity Agroforestry

We confronted Secretary Kristi Noem to say: arresting students for demanding freedom for Palestine is political repression. Why is the U.S. government abducting our students? Free Mahmoud Khalil. Free Rumeysa Ozturk. Free every student arrested for speaking truth! Their voices won’t be silenced. Neither will ours.

Today as "Christian Leaders for Israel" visit Capitol Hill to lobby for more weapons to attack, we're in Congress to say: LET THE CHILDREN IN GAZA EAT! STOP ARMING ISRAEL!

@codepinkalert It's Day 26 of #30DaysForPalestine! 💗 🇵🇸 Today, listen to a recent episode of CODEPINK Radio reflect on what you learn, and share it with a friend! You can find all the episodes on Spotify or Apple Music. If you share an episode on social media, be sure to tag us and use #30DaysForPalestine! ♬ original sound - CODEPINK