Check out our activities for the Week of May 5, 2025

This week, the CODEPINK team gathered in Chicago to retreat, reflect on where we've come from, and build strategy for our future work. Get to know our wonderful staff here:
- Protect the Conscience from another attack & further damage!
- Tell Cisco: Stop Silencing Pro-Palestine Voices!
- Mothers’ Day 2025: Mothers’ Call to End War!
- 30-Day Challenge for Palestine: Build Toward Nakba Day
- National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard: We Need Climate Cooperation with China, Not Militarism!
- Zurich Insurance: Cut Ties with Maersk!
- Tell Bad Bunny: Drop GlobalX and say no to companies that collaborate with ICE
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
CODEPINK is seeking a passionate and energetic Campaign Lead to facilitate our work on Palestine and the SWANA region. Click here to learn more and apply!
- Arise Women of the Earth
- I Am In Malta With The Gaza Flotilla Ship ‘Conscience’ Bombed By Israel
- The Enclosure of the Commons and the War Economy: A Feminist and Anti-Colonial Critique
- With Trump in the White House, U.S. influence in Latin America is on the Decline
- Soy su madre
- I am her mother
- Can you believe what they did?
- Bay Area CODEPINK to Hold 22nd Annual Mother's Day Golden Gate Bridge March
- Milwaukee Mothers to Hold Public Vigil and Procession to Condemn U.S.-Backed Genocide on Mother's Day
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up May, 2025
FBI, ICE & Domestic Repression - CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party
Local Peace Economy Gathering | May 7, 2025
Planting Trees for Peace: Community Solidarity Agroforestry
This is horrendous.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 6, 2025
Bombing is never the answer.
Occupation is never the answer.
Collective punishment is never the answer.
War is never the answer.
Free Kashmir. Stop bombing Pakistan. https://t.co/w6Qf0qQL3n
It's day 24 of #30DaysForPalestine! 💗 🇵🇸— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 7, 2025
Today, find a photo or video that shows what's going on in Palestine, repost it, and tag your member of Congress.
Remember to use #30DaysForPalestine! pic.twitter.com/m6fujKE7zf
May 7, 2025
@codepinkalert
We confronted Secretary Kristi Noem to say: arresting students for demanding freedom for Palestine is political repression. Why is the U.S. government abducting our students? Free Mahmoud Khalil. Free Rumeysa Ozturk. Free every student arrested for speaking truth! Their voices won’t be silenced. Neither will ours.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Today as "Christian Leaders for Israel" visit Capitol Hill to lobby for more weapons to attack, we're in Congress to say: LET THE CHILDREN IN GAZA EAT! STOP ARMING ISRAEL!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert It's Day 26 of #30DaysForPalestine! 💗 🇵🇸 Today, listen to a recent episode of CODEPINK Radio reflect on what you learn, and share it with a friend! You can find all the episodes on Spotify or Apple Music. If you share an episode on social media, be sure to tag us and use #30DaysForPalestine! ♬ original sound - CODEPINK