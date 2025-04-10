In this episode of CODEPINK Radio , peace activists Ann Wright and Tighe Barry join us from Malta after their Gaza Freedom Flotilla was attacked by Israel in international waters, as they attempted to break the siege on Gaza. We then hear from former Congressman Jamaal Bowman about grassroots strategies to resist the Trump administration’s violent deportations of immigrants and to push back against AIPAC’s efforts to silence criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza. Finally, CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin reports on the controversial visit of Israeli National Security.

