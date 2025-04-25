FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 8, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Hosts 22nd Annual Mother's Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace

SAN FRANCISCO, CA —This Mother's Day, Sunday, May 11, CODEPINK Bay Area invites families, activists, and community members to the 22nd Annual Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace — a family-friendly tradition calling for peace, justice, and an end to war.

Participants will gather at noon at the large plaza on the south side of the Golden Gate Bridge. From there, the group will walk to the bridge’s midpoint before returning to celebrate peace.

What: 22nd Annual Mother’s Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace

When: Sunday, May 11, 2025, 12:00 PM

Where: South Plaza, Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, CA

For the 2025 Mother’s Day Peace Walk we will gather and walk out together on the Golden Gate Bridge, going half way, then return for a program which includes Palestinian-American writer and poet Lorene Zarou-Zouzounis, speakers, a Palestinian dabke dance, children's activities, live music and song with singer Marcie Boyd, and mother's day treats and flowers for all.

Families with children are encouraged to join the walk on the bridge, which has spectacular views and festivities afterwards.

This family-friendly event is dedicated to the recently departed peace warriors of love, David Hartsough and Renay Davis.

“Our peace walk is a celebration of all mothers everywhere, especially the mothers of Gaza who have suffered intense violence, starvation, and trauma, all funded by U.S. taxpayers,” said CODEPINK Bay Area Organizer Cynthia Papermaster.

We will wear lots of pink, carry long red banners with the names of children killed in Gaza, and signs such as "Let Gaza Live" "Disarm" "Feminists Stand With Palestine" "Arms Embargo Now" "War is Not Green" "China is Not Our Enemy" "No War on Iran" "Divest From the War Economy" "Cut the Pentagon" "End War".

