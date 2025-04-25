FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 7, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Milwaukee Mothers to Mourn and March on Mother’s Day for Gaza: Public Vigil and Procession to Condemn U.S.-Backed Genocide

MILWAUKEE, WI — This Mother’s Day, CODEPINK Milwaukee and Milwaukee Mamas for Liberation are calling the public to join an act of mourning and protest against the U.S.-funded genocide in Gaza. The event will occur on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 AM, beginning in Catalano Square with a slow, somber procession through the Third Ward, culminating in a vigil across the Milwaukee Public Market.

The action is a response to the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which has claimed the lives of thousands, including countless Palestinian mothers and children, amid continued U.S. financial and political support for the genocide.

“As a mother, I cannot look away while other mothers, Palestinian mothers, are burying their children as a result of violence funded by our government,” said Maggie French, organizer with CODEPINK Milwaukee. “Their cries, their pain, are not distant. We feel them in our bones. That grief is ours too. We organized this event because silence is complicity. If we don’t rise against this genocide, who will?”

The procession will be visual and symbolic. Participants will carry shrouds representing the dead, display signs highlighting key facts about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and present a collective demand for an end to the violence. The vigil will feature local organizers' remarks, the poem's reading, and the distribution of educational flyers aimed at mobilizing community action.

Attendees are encouraged to wear white in solidarity and bring signs that center Palestinian voices and denounce U.S. complicity.

This event is both a remembrance and a call to action. All are welcome to join in transforming grief into resistance and demanding an end to the war on Gaza.

