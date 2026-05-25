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Check out our activities for the Week of May 25, 2026

Excerpt from “The Politics of Purity and the War on Venezuela" by Celina Della Croce

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK Sonoma County held a day of action to tell General Dynamics to "Stop Killing Children!"

Read about the action here!

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 353: Flights to Cuba-Flotillas to Gaza-Resistance: On this episode, host Marcy Winograd features CODEPINK’s response to reports the Trump administration wants to investigate CODEPINK for bringing baby food to Cuba during Trump’s blockade of the island. Then we turn to special guest Ann Wright, CODEPINK Board member, who reports from Istanbul where she organizes flotillas to break the Israeli siege on Gaza. This episode also features CODEPINK-San Pedro’s Peace Week resistance to the military’s Fleet Week parade of warships.

Apple Pod

VIDEO

WTF: Hondurasgate Confirms U.S. Meddling in Mexico

VIDEO

LPE Gathering: Small Actions & Big Impacts

VIDEO

Empire On The Rocks: The U.S. Empire in Free Fall

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

The Trump administration is investigating people for bringing medicine to Cuban children while defending policies that deprive those same children of food, fuel, and basic medical supplies. If loving the Cuban people is a crime, then millions around the world are guilty too. Don’t investigate solidarity. Investigate the blockade. Leave Cuba alone. Read our statement: https://www.codepink.org/subpoenacubastatement

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

This White House staffer wouldn't pose for a selfie... but she did share how proud she is to work for a regime bombing, threatening, and terrorizing people across the world.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Former President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, warns that the U.S. Embassy has ordered Bolivian president Rodrigo Paz to implement martial law and promised U.S. support. Indigenous miners, peasants, and workers have paralyzed the country with roadblocks in protest of the government's neoliberal austerity measures and anti-indigenous policies. They are demanding that the US-backed president resign. According to Morales' sources within the Bolivian military, the embassy told the Paz government "we can't lose the lithium."

♬ original sound - CODEPINK