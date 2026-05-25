Check out our activities for the Week of May 25, 2026

Excerpt from “The Politics of Purity and the War on Venezuela" by Celina Della Croce
This week, CODEPINK Sonoma County held a day of action to tell General Dynamics to "Stop Killing Children!"
TOP ACTIONS
- It’s time for Pete Hegseth to answer for his crimes. Tell CNN: Put Hegseth on the Hot Seat!
- Tell Axios: Stop Manufacturing Consent for Intervention in Cuba!
- CODEPINK and Doctors Against Genocide demand a meeting with the American Medical Association! Stand Against Genocide!
- Invitation to the Environmental Defense Fund: We Can Help You Fulfill Your Mission!
- Add your name to our open letter of support to late University of Michigan researcher Dr. Danhao Wang's family.
- CODEPINK, along with thousands of filmmakers, actors, and industry workers, says #BlockTheMerger! Urge Attorney General Rob Bonta to do right by the American people!
- Demand Congress says NO to war on Iran!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- AB 715 Censorship on Palestine Rocks LAUSD
- Installing Peace
- The Politics of Purity and the War on Venezuela
- Do US War Crimes Doom the World to Endless War and Chaos?
- Rape, Assault and Abuse Are Signature Israeli Government Values Toward Palestinians and Internationals
- Who does he think he is?
- Pay attention to deception!
- Statement Regarding Alleged Federal Subpoenas Investigating Humanitarian Aid Trip to Cuba
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up May 2026
RADIO
Episode 353: Flights to Cuba-Flotillas to Gaza-Resistance: On this episode, host Marcy Winograd features CODEPINK’s response to reports the Trump administration wants to investigate CODEPINK for bringing baby food to Cuba during Trump’s blockade of the island. Then we turn to special guest Ann Wright, CODEPINK Board member, who reports from Istanbul where she organizes flotillas to break the Israeli siege on Gaza. This episode also features CODEPINK-San Pedro’s Peace Week resistance to the military’s Fleet Week parade of warships.
VIDEO
WTF: Hondurasgate Confirms U.S. Meddling in Mexico
VIDEO
LPE Gathering: Small Actions & Big Impacts
VIDEO
Empire On The Rocks: The U.S. Empire in Free Fall
TOP TWEET #1
This Memorial Day, we remember U.S. imperialist intervention across the world. pic.twitter.com/SSW3tH2ZG8— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 25, 2026
TOP TWEET #2
UPDATE: The land convoy carrying aid to Gaza has concluded.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 28, 2026
200 of its members were attacked by security forces, dispersed from their camp and forced to leave Libya.
10 members were detained while engaging in negotiations with authorities. They remain imprisoned.
We urge… pic.twitter.com/LMW33Gg9lj
TOP TWEET #3
The U.S. has ordered the right-wing regime in Bolivia to violently crush a popular indigenous uprising.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 28, 2026
The U.S. Embassy told officials "we can't lose the lithium." https://t.co/vqqxCPOWJV
@codepinkalert
The Trump administration is investigating people for bringing medicine to Cuban children while defending policies that deprive those same children of food, fuel, and basic medical supplies. If loving the Cuban people is a crime, then millions around the world are guilty too. Don’t investigate solidarity. Investigate the blockade. Leave Cuba alone. Read our statement: https://www.codepink.org/subpoenacubastatement♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
This White House staffer wouldn't pose for a selfie... but she did share how proud she is to work for a regime bombing, threatening, and terrorizing people across the world.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Former President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, warns that the U.S. Embassy has ordered Bolivian president Rodrigo Paz to implement martial law and promised U.S. support. Indigenous miners, peasants, and workers have paralyzed the country with roadblocks in protest of the government's neoliberal austerity measures and anti-indigenous policies. They are demanding that the US-backed president resign. According to Morales' sources within the Bolivian military, the embassy told the Paz government "we can't lose the lithium."♬ original sound - CODEPINK