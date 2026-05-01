Episode 353: Flights to Cuba-Flotillas to Gaza-Resistance: On this episode, host Marcy Winograd features CODEPINK’s response to reports the Trump administration wants to investigate CODEPINK for bringing baby food to Cuba during Trump’s blockade of the island. Then we turn to special guest Ann Wright, CODEPINK Board member, who reports from Istanbul where she organizes flotillas to break the Israeli siege on Gaza. This episode also features CODEPINK-San Pedro’s Peace Week resistance to the military’s Fleet Week parade of warships.